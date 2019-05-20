Kobe Bryant's Wife Speaks Out for the First Time Since the Tragedy

Splash News
As the world mourns Kobe Bryant, it's hard to imagine what Vanessa Bryant must be going through after losing her husband and 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, in the helicopter accident Sunday. But now, Vanessa is speaking out for the first time since the crash happened, breaking her silence on the tragedy that took nine lives.
Vanessa took to Instagram on Wednesday to thank people for their support and to share an update on how she's doing after the accident.
Not only did Vanessa express her sadness at losing her husband and daughter, but she also shared how devastated she was for the families of the other passengers who lost their lives in the crash.
She wrote:
"My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe -- the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna -- a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately."
Vanessa went on to say that she knows Kobe and Gianna knew how much they were loved -- and that she doesn't know what the future holds.
"We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon," Vanessa Bryant wrote. "I'm not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it's impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless -- and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever."
We know Vanessa would give anything to have Kobe and Gianna back -- and without going through such a huge loss like she has, it's hard to imagine what this must be like for her.
Finally, she shared that a fund has been set up to help the families of the other people who also lost their lives on Sunday.
Their family's Mama Sports Foundation set up a fund called MambaOnThree to help support those grieving families, and the fund is now accepting donations here.
"Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me," she wrote.
We'll be keeping Vanessa in our thoughts.
We know that Kobe and Gianna's death was so, so unexpected, and people all over the world are feeling the impact of such a huge loss. But it's hard to compare that to what Vanessa must be going through, and we hope she's taking care of herself during this difficult time.
We're looking forward to more updates from her and her family. She has so many people's support.
