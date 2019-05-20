Kobe Bryant's Wife Speaks Out for the First Time Since the Tragedy

Vanessa went on to say that she knows Kobe and Gianna knew how much they were loved -- and that she doesn't know what the future holds.

"We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon," Vanessa Bryant wrote. "I'm not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it's impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless -- and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever."



We know Vanessa would give anything to have Kobe and Gianna back -- and without going through such a huge loss like she has, it's hard to imagine what this must be like for her.