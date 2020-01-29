Dad Charged With Killing 5 of His Infant Children Over the Span of a Decade

Police have arrested 57-year-old Paul Perez of Woodland, California, and charged him with murdering five of his children -- all of whom were younger than 6 months at the time of their deaths. The killings are believed to have happened over the course of a decade, though police only pursued Perez when a DNA sample of his matched with a cold case file on one of his children, Nikko Lee Perez, which had been open since 2007. From there, the father's string of other alleged murders was also discovered.
Although Nikko Lee's case had been open for more than a decade, police didn't get their big break until October 2019.
According to ABC News, Nikko had been found dead in a waterway near Woodland, California. He was discovered inside a sealed container that had been weighted down with heavy objects.
Police were unaware of the boy's identity until a DNA test determined his name. They then discovered he was born in Fresno, California, in 1996.
Police were then able to use Nikko's DNA to connect him with possible parents and other siblings.
Edward Medrano, Chief of the California Department of Justice's Division of Law Enforcement, told ABC that this was how they ultimately zeroed in on Paul Perez.
DNA testing also led authorities to four of Nikko's other siblings, who sadly "suffered the same fate," according to Medrano. They include Kato Allen Perez, born in 1992 in Merced, California; Mika Alena Perez, born in 1995 in Merced; a second baby named Nikko Lee Perez, born in 1997 in Fresno; and Kato Krow Perez, born in 2001 in Fresno.
Only Kato Allen Perez is known for certain to have died, while the other siblings are only believed to have been murdered.
Police have yet to find the bodies of Perez's three other children, but police deduce that all of the killings happened between 1992 and 2001. Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reisig told a group of reporters at a news conference on Monday that Perez would kill by "lying in wait" and used torture on his infant children.
Perez was only days away from being released from prison on another offense when he was charged with the murders.
He had been serving time at Kern Valley State Prison for unrelated offenses when these new charges came in, Yolo County Sheriff Tom Lopez informed the news station. He now faces five counts of first-degree murder with special circumstances, and if he's convicted, could lead to a lifetime in prison without parole. Reisig added that the district attorney's office has not yet decided whether or not it will pursue the death penalty.
For now, Perez is being held in the Yolo County Jail and will be arraigned on Tuesday.
However, there is still so much about the case that remains unclear. Police still do not have a firm grasp on what Perez's motive could have been, and the accused killer has refused to say how his children died. Also unclear is who the children's mothers were.
For the state of California, however, Perez's arrest is a major win.
“We’re here because, as seen in other cases around the nation, the science and power of DNA has shown that monsters and killers cannot hide forever any longer,” Reisig told WALB.
