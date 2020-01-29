Mom Finds 9-Year-Old Stabbing Little Sister in the Back, Screaming for Her To Die

In the bedroom, she reportedly found her 9-year-old repeatedly stabbing his younger sister in the back with a kitchen knife.

Horrified, the mother grabbed the knife away from him and frantically dialed 911, according to the Ocala Police Department report.

Within minutes, paramedics arrived and airlifted the 5-year-old girl to a hospital, Fox 43 reported. Once there, she was treated for multiple stab wounds, but was reported to be alert and conscious.

Meanwhile, officers had to search for the 9-year-old, who ran off shortly after being discovered. He was eventually found hiding in a maintenance shed elsewhere in the apartment complex. He was arrested in connection with the incident.