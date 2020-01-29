Mom Finds 9-Year-Old Stabbing Little Sister in the Back, Screaming for Her To Die

Police in Ocala, Florida, are trying to piece together what happened when a 9-year-old boy allegedly stabbed his 5-year-old sister with a knife on Monday afternoon. The boy reportedly chased the little girl around his room while yelling, "Die, die!" before stabbing her repeatedly in the back, according to Fox 35.
The children's mother is believed to have been home at the time, though she stepped outside to check the mail when the attack began.
While outside, she also stopped by the home of another neighbor in her apartment complex, to pick up some candy for the children. When she returned, she was shocked by what she found.
In the bedroom, she reportedly found her 9-year-old repeatedly stabbing his younger sister in the back with a kitchen knife.
Horrified, the mother grabbed the knife away from him and frantically dialed 911, according to the Ocala Police Department report.
Within minutes, paramedics arrived and airlifted the 5-year-old girl to a hospital, Fox 43 reported. Once there, she was treated for multiple stab wounds, but was reported to be alert and conscious.
Meanwhile, officers had to search for the 9-year-old, who ran off shortly after being discovered. He was eventually found hiding in a maintenance shed elsewhere in the apartment complex. He was arrested in connection with the incident.
This wasn't the case of a "game" gone awry -- when detectives questioned the boy, he admitted that he'd intended to kill his sister.
The thought had entered his head two days prior, the arrest report stated, and he couldn't stop thinking about it.
As for why he wanted to kill his sister, the 9-year-old's reasoning seemed to make even less sense. He “wanted to be able to go outside,” the report noted.
According to the arrest report, the boy ran to get the kitchen knife when his mother stepped outside the residence, and returned to his room where his little sister was playing. He grabbed her by the back of her neck as she was bent over and began stabbing her.
Neighbors in the Berkley Pointe Apartment complex where the family live were shocked to hear the news.
“It’s an outrage because it’s unheard of in Ocala,” neighbor Jermaine Williams told Fox 35. “Ocala is small, so if anything happens, everyone knows about it. I mean, it’s a tragic incident on the spot.”
Cops who responded also were shocked by what they witnessed.
“It was just a really disturbing scene,” Ocala Police Public Information Officer Corie Byrd said. “We immediately took him into custody and brought him back to the police department where he was interviewed with consent from his parent.”
The boy has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and has already appeared in court, according to Fox 35.
During the hearing, a circuit judge ordered that the boy receive a psychiatric evaluation as soon as possible, and determined that the boy should remain in secure detention for the time being. His next court date was set for February 5.
It's still unclear whether the state will choose to try the boy as an adult.
“The state attorney's office is going to have to make a decision as to whether to charge him as an adult or a juvenile," Bob Fisher, a criminal defense lawyer, told Fox 35. "Realistically, its probably going to remain in the juvenile system by virtue of the interfamilial event and the fact that the child is only 9 years of age.”
Authorities working closely with the case merely hope that the boy receives treatment and his little sister recovers quickly.
“I think the best case scenario here is to get this young man some help,” said Ocala Police Public Information Officer Corie Byrd. “A lot of people were affected by this, so we’re going to see the lasting impact here in this community.”
