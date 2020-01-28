Dad of 5 Accused of Killing Missing Mom Attempts Suicide Before Court Appearance

Dulos was found unresponsive the same day he was due to appear in court for a bond adjustment hearing.

Fotis Dulos airlifted to different hospital for specialist treatment after attempting suicide by gassing himself

The 52-year-old real estate developer was charged earlier this month with the murder of his 50-year-old wife, Jennifer, who disappeared May 24, 2019, after dropping off the couple's five children at school. At the same time, his then girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, 45, and his former civil lawyer, Kent Mawhinney, 54, were charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

It was the third time Dulos and Traconis have faced charges in connection to the disappearance of Jennifer. Last year, they were charged twice with hindering the prosecution and tampering with evidence, but they remained free on bail after each arrest.

After his latest arrest on January 7, Dulos remained free on $6 million bond. Both he and Traconis pleaded not guilty.