Dad of 5 Accused of Killing Missing Mom Attempts Suicide Before Court Appearance

CBS News/Daily News
Fotis Dulos, who stands accused in the disappearance of his estranged wife, Jennifer Dulos, was found unresponsive Tuesday at his Farmington, Connecticut, home, reports said. Although sources initially claimed that Dulos was dead of an apparent suicide, various news outlets confirmed he was found with a faint pulse and was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors worked to revive him.
Dulos was found unresponsive the same day he was due to appear in court for a bond adjustment hearing.
The 52-year-old real estate developer was charged earlier this month with the murder of his 50-year-old wife, Jennifer, who disappeared May 24, 2019, after dropping off the couple's five children at school. At the same time, his then girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, 45, and his former civil lawyer, Kent Mawhinney, 54, were charged with conspiracy to commit murder.
It was the third time Dulos and Traconis have faced charges in connection to the disappearance of Jennifer. Last year, they were charged twice with hindering the prosecution and tampering with evidence, but they remained free on bail after each arrest.
After his latest arrest on January 7, Dulos remained free on $6 million bond. Both he and Traconis pleaded not guilty.
Dulos, who is believed to have been alone at the time, reportedly attempted suicide by sitting in his running car inside his garage.
After the father of five was late for his court appearance, officers were called to the home shortly before noon to perform a well-being check.
"When officers responded, they could see Mr. Dulos sitting in his car, and he was in obvious signs of medical distress," Lt. Tim McKenzie of the Farmington Police Department said Tuesday. "They forced entry and immediately began life-saving measures on Mr. Dulos. Members from our East Farmington Fire Department, our UCONN Health, and AMR ambulance responded and assisted us with those life-saving measures."
Multiple reports say Dulos had a "faint pulse" when he was rushed to UCONN Health, where he was listed in critical condition.
By late afternoon, reports surfaced that Dulos had been transferred by helicopter to New York City.
Dulos was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx, where he was treated in a hyperbaric chamber for carbon monoxide poisoning, according to a report by ABC News.
Another report, by News 12 Connecticut, claimed that a Stamford court plans to move forward with Dulos' emergency bond hearing Wednesday, even though he will not be present.
Nearly 24 hours later, Dulos is still listed in critical condition, and is being kept alive on life support.
A source close to Dulos shared that he is believed to have entered his garage after an unnamed woman at his home left the residence to get groceries Tuesday morning, according to the Stamford Advocate. Around 10:34 a.m., a bail bondsman called the home and reported that the father of five sounded disoriented when speaking. It would be another 90 minutes until police discovered him inside his Chevy Suburban.
Hours after the news broke, Dulos' lawyer, Norm Pattis, told NBC News that Dulos was informed there were issues with the collateral he put up for his $6 million bail bond, which was why an emergency hearing was called Tuesday. The shock of this, combined with the potential risk it carried of being sent back to prison, are likely what drove the accused killer to commit such a desperate act.
“Obviously the potential for a bond revocation was devastating news to him, but throughout he has been a fighter and resolute, so this development comes as stunning news to me,” Pattis shared.
As for what lies next for Dulos, that seems uncertain. Acute carbon monoxide poisoning can lead to irreversible brain damage, with long-term impacts to memory, cognition, behavior, mood, and language, according to the brain injury association Headway.
Although Dulos has maintained his innocence, he's been plagued by unanswered questions and incriminating evidence ever since Jennifer vanished.
For several years, the Duloses had been embroiled in a bitter custody battle over their five children, who range in age from 8 to 13, after their 13-year marriage came to an end. When Jennifer failed to show for several appointments the day of her disappearance, friends and family immediately grew concerned and alerted authorities -- who quickly narrowed their scope to Dulos.
State police have said they believe Fotis Dulos hid in the garage of Jennifer's home until she returned from dropping off their kids, attacked her, and drove off with her body before abandoning the SUV, according to Boston.com.
Dulos and Traconis later were captured on surveillance cameras placing several black garbage bags into nearby dumpsters. In addition, after an exhaustive search, police recovered several articles of bloody clothing they traced back to Jennifer.
In an interview with NBC last year, Dulos continued to profess his innocence.
"I think that the people that do not know me, they probably look at me as a monster, and that is because of the information that has come out," he said. "and I cannot speak about what happened. So they take the narrative that they see from the arrests, the arrest warrants, and what is reported in the press and they draw their own conclusions. So I’ve already been convicted in their mind."
But those who know Jennifer -- and the acrimonious way her marriage fell apart -- have had a hard time believing Dulos' claims.
Despite an exhaustive investigation, Jennifer's body has never been recovered.
Authorities believe Dulos is the key to finding her and finally bringing her family the answers they so desperately want. Whether that will ever happen, however, remains to be seen -- especially now, as Dulos' own life hangs in the balance.
