Jessica Simpson Recalls Seeing Emergency Responders Rush to Kobe Bryant's Crash Scene

It's still hard to grasp the fact that Kobe's gone, but he certainly will not be forgotten.

Not only was he a great NBA player, but he was also obviously a wonderful father to Gianna and his three other daughters, Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, who Kobe and wife Vanessa welcomed into the world in June.

Our thoughts are with the Bryant family and the families of others who were lost in the accident.