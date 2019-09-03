Jessica Simpson Recalls Seeing Emergency Responders Rush to Kobe Bryant's Crash Scene

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images; James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images
It's been a heartbreaking couple of days since the world learned about Kobe Bryant's death, and Jessica Simpson is opening up about what she experienced that day. In a heartfelt Instagram post that shows a photo taken from her backyard that day, Jessica shared that while at home she saw emergency responders following Kobe's helicopter accident.
Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were two of the nine people killed Sunday when their helicopter went down in Calabasas.
Now, Jessica is sharing that she could see the emergency responders from her house, located not far from where Kobe's accident took place.
In her caption, Jessica wrote:
"Eric took this photo from our backyard right after the accident happened where Kobe, his daughter, and other beautiful souls were lifted up to be with God for eternity. We could see the emergency helicopters flying over our house and I felt the loss. I felt the power in the sky of the heavens parting to make room for the greatest of angels to rise. My heart is completely broken for all the families and loved ones left behind trying to make sense of things in this tragic moment. Vanessa, you are the woman and wife that championed your husband to greatness. My prayers are constant for everyone affected by this impactful loss."
It's so hard to find the words to say after a tragedy like this happens, but we appreciate Jessica sharing her feelings -- she's definitely not the only one who has "felt the loss" this week. We know Jess must be hugging her family tight.
Fans definitely seem to appreciate Jessica's post.
As we all try to cope with this loss and the tragedy that surrounds it, it seems like a lot of people are glad that Jessica Simpson shared such a beautiful photo, offering a moment of comfort -- something that's definitely hard to find at a time like this.
It's still hard to grasp the fact that Kobe's gone, but he certainly will not be forgotten.
Not only was he a great NBA player, but he was also obviously a wonderful father to Gianna and his three other daughters, Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, who Kobe and wife Vanessa welcomed into the world in June.
Our thoughts are with the Bryant family and the families of others who were lost in the accident.
