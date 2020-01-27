Psychologist Slams the Idea That Chris Watts Was 'Insane' When He Murdered His Family

Her beliefs about this have pretty much held firm since she first witnessed Watts' televised plea August 14 for his family to return -- just one day after his wife and daughters disappeared.

“That was what drew me into the case initially,” Derhally told HollywoodLife of the bizarre interview. “There was something just really weird because he looked like this really nice, handsome guy from a middle-class family. He just seemed like a normal guy. But most people I think had this very strong gut feeling that something was off with what he was saying. As soon as people saw that interview, they were like, ‘Oh, it’s got to be him.’

"Without even having evidence, it was just something about his interview, there’s something not right here. He became suspect number one based on that interview, and I think I felt the same way when I watched; like he has something to do with this.”