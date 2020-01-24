Ex Kills Pregnant Mom After Learning Baby’s Gender in Murder-Suicide, Police Say

A pregnant woman from Waynesville, North Carolina, has died from what police are calling a murder-suicide. Thirty-eight-year-old Cynthia Lynn Smith and her 43-year-old ex-boyfriend Robert Brian King were both found dead January 21. After it was determined that the mom-to-be was four months pregnant at the time of her death and the former couple had just learned the gender of their baby, new details are starting to emerge that make this story even more tragic.
During their investigation, police learned that Robert King and Cynthia Smith had once been a couple, but had since broken up.
Interim Police Chief Brian Beck told the Asheville Citizen Times that "from what we're being told, it is [King's] child."
"The family had already found (out) the gender of the child last week, [and] had already named the child," Beck said. The former couple had allegedly planned to name the girl Riley Quinn Smith.
Surveillance cameras from a neighbor's house allegedly captured the entire incident.
According to a press release from Waynesville Police Department on January 22, the footage authorities collected helped them determine without question that King used a knife to fatally stab Smith. Moments later, he turned the knife on himself and took his own life.
Facebook posts from friends and family of the former couple revealed more information about their complicated relationship.
According to the Citizen Times, Smith's uncle, Steve Goodson, shared in a Facebook post that Smith was actively afraid of her ex.
“She had broke up with him about a month or so ago and moved back in with my mom, away from him,” Goodson recalled. “She was fearful of him, but he was sneaky and never done anything bad enough to have the authorities involved.”
Police were unable to find any prior reports of domestic violence or even a restraining order against Beck.
Still, Beck is positive this was a clear-cut case of premeditated murder. "He laid in wait for her," he said.
Authorities, however, are still looking for more answers, meaning this case is far from closed.
"This investigation remains open while Detectives continue to gather evidence and details surrounding this incident," a press release stated. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family while they face this unspeakable tragedy."
On Facebook, Smith's uncle published an urgent warning in hopes that no one else will have to suffer through what his family has.
“If someone is acting erratic, things they are saying not adding up, if they are angry, saying crazy things etc. try to get help, try to get them help,” Goodson wrote, according to the Citizen Times. “The reason I’m posting this is that MAYBE it could help someone else, maybe could save someone’s life."
