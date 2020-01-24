Ex Kills Pregnant Mom After Learning Baby’s Gender in Murder-Suicide, Police Say

During their investigation, police learned that Robert King and Cynthia Smith had once been a couple, but had since broken up.

Interim Police Chief Brian Beck told the Asheville Citizen Times that "from what we're being told, it is [King's] child."

"The family had already found (out) the gender of the child last week, [and] had already named the child," Beck said. The former couple had allegedly planned to name the girl Riley Quinn Smith.