Doctor Reveals Horrifying Moment He Got to Toddler's Body After She Fell from Cruise Ship Window

According to the Daily Mail, the doctor was radioed at 4:04 p.m. July 7 and informed of an "accident on the gangway."

The 57-year-old doctor immediately sprinted down to the pier, where the Freedom of the Seas ship had just docked in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and saw the toddler.



"About halfway down the pier we saw the body of a baby lying on the pier," Van Drunick told investigators, an exclusive report by the Daily Mail noted. "It was a female, 18-month baby lying face down with multiple traumatic injuries. There was no life.

"Her one pink shoe and the white hat was lying on the pier not far from the deceased," he continued. "I immediately shouted for a sheet to cover the body."