Judge Upholds 'Lewdness Law' Against Stepmom After Stepkids See Her Topless in Their Home

According to Buchanan, the incident happened after she and her husband spent a day putting up drywall in their garage.

Hot and dusty from a hard day's work, the pair stripped down to their underwear before stepping back inside the house, the New York Times reported. But Tilly went one step further, removing her bra.

The children noticed -- but when they questioned why she was topless, Buchanan reportedly told them that if their father could walk around bare chested, then why was she different?

In fact, therein lies the crux of Buchanan's argument: As her lawyers told a Utah courtroom in November, “she considers herself a feminist and wanted to make a point that everybody should be fine with walking around their house or elsewhere with skin showing."