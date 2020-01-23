Wife Stands By Husband Who Pleads Guilty in Sexual Assault of Waitress During Their Wedding Reception

JMelwert/Twitter
A newlywed from Willingboro, New Jersey, was offered a plea deal after he was arrested on charges related to allegedly sexually assaulting a teen waitress at his own wedding. Matthew Aimers, 32, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of simple assault, indecent exposure, and disorderly conduct on January 16 in exchange for six years' probation, the New York Post reported. In a surprising twist, his wife, Kayla Aimers, is reportedly sticking by her new husband, despite it all.
Matthew Aimers is accused of attacking the teen at the reception for his wedding, which took place November 24, 2018.
Aimers and his wife, Kayla, were celebrating their nuptials with friends and family at Northampton Valley Country Club in Richboro, Pennsylvania, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. An affidavit of probable cause of arrest revealed that during the party, Aimers first approached an underage waitress -- who has not been identified -- and “asked her to go outside and make out.” He also allegedly told the girl that the two of them could "do whatever you want.”
Court documents obtained by the New York Post also allege that Aimers at one point offered the girl $100 before asking, "Can you kiss me like you mean it?”
The waitress ultimately turned down the groom but admitted to authorities that the encounter had scared her.
Sadly, Aimers wasn't done with the teen.
Later in the night, the groom followed her into the women's bathroom and pulled her into an empty stall. He tried to unbutton her pants, news station KYW reported, and exposed himself to her, she told police.
Luckily, the teen managed to push him away and leave the restroom.
Hours later, police were called to the scene after reports came that a fight had broken out at the reception.
Aimers was officially charged in February 2019 for both harassing the waitress and engaging in a physical altercation with the country club employee.
His acceptance of a plea bargain will spare him jail time, and as part of the agreement, several more serious charges have been dropped.
Aimers' lawyer, Louis Busico, told the Inquirer that before the agreement they had been prepared to fight the charges against his client.
"As of last week, we were fully ready and prepared to proceed to trial on all charges in both cases," Busico said at the time. "However, when additional discussions and negotiations produced a result which would not incarcerate Mr. Aimers, which would not result in any felony convictions, and would not have any registration requirements, we believed it was in the best interest to resolve this case in this fashion, so his life can go on.”
Throughout the ordeal, Aimers' wife Kayla has maintained her steadfast support.
The Intelligencer reported that Kayla was hand-in-hand with her husband when he made an appearance at court in April 2019, and is sticking by his side.
“He and his wife are as strong as ever. She remains his most dedicated supporter,” Busico told the newspaper. “He certainly married the right woman.”
At the trial in April 2019, the New York Post reported, Busico even tried to use Kayla's commitment to Aimers as proof of his innocence.
“If he committed a crime, not even Dr. Phil could keep them together,” he told the judge. “And the fact that they still are together shows that my client is an innocent man.”
As for the victim, Assistant District Attorney Megan Hunsicker, her lawyer, said that the was “the best outcome.”
She told the Inquirer that she had closely consulted her client before the decision was made to offer the plea bargain.
”The victim in this case was highly traumatized by what he did to her,“ Hunsicker explained. "His actions were inappropriate and unwarranted."
Now it's finally time for closure -- for everyone involved.
"This conviction will, I hope, provide her with a resolution that allows her life to move on," Hunsicker said.
