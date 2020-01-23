Wife Stands By Husband Who Pleads Guilty in Sexual Assault of Waitress During Their Wedding Reception

Matthew Aimers is accused of attacking the teen at the reception for his wedding, which took place November 24, 2018.

Matthew Aimers pleads guilty to exposing himself to a waitress and getting in a fight with workers at his own wedding reception in Bucks County. Sentenced to six-years-probation. @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/fcDRxcZzHO

Aimers and his wife, Kayla, were celebrating their nuptials with friends and family at Northampton Valley Country Club in Richboro, Pennsylvania, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. An affidavit of probable cause of arrest revealed that during the party, Aimers first approached an underage waitress -- who has not been identified -- and “asked her to go outside and make out.” He also allegedly told the girl that the two of them could "do whatever you want.”

Court documents obtained by the New York Post also allege that Aimers at one point offered the girl $100 before asking, "Can you kiss me like you mean it?”