Bride Feels Pressured Into Letting Flower Girl Carry Sister's Ashes Down the Aisle

"My sister-in-law lost 'Baby Ella' at about five months," the future bride wrote. "It was a very difficult time for all of them. Baby Ella is now in a small, sealed urn and travels with the family everywhere."



The bride says that having Baby Ella's urn come with the family most places they go has helped them cope with their loss. Although the sister-in-law welcomed another baby a few months ago, it seems the family is still strongly grieving Ella.