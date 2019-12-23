Jessica Simpson Opens Up About Being Abused & Self-Medicating With 'Drinking and Pills'

Splash News
We've been looking forward to the release of Jessica Simpson's upcoming memoir, and now that we know some of what she's shared from it, it's clear she's taking the opportunity to get into the tough stuff. In her book, Jessica revealed she was sexually abused -- and what made her decide to never drink again.
Jessica is opening up in her book for the first time about being sexually abused.
According to an except from People, Jessica's abuse began when she was 6, when she "shared a bed with the daughter of a family friend."
"It would start with tickling my back and then go into things that were extremely uncomfortable," Jessica Simpson admited.
The celeb mom wanted to tell her parents ... even though she felt she was "somehow in the wrong." Jess finally did during a road trip when she was 12, but it didn't go quite as she planned -- though her mom did admit she had a feeling something was up.
"Dad kept his eye on the road and said nothing," Jessica wrote. "We never stayed at my parents' friends house again but we also didn't talk about what I had said."
The abuse led to Jessica self-medicating with alcohol and pills.
It got to the point where a doctor told her that her drinking was dangerous to her health, and ultimately, she decided to stop. With the help of therapy, Jessica Simpson hasn't had a drink since November 2017.
"When I finally said I needed help, it was like I was that little girl that found her calling again in life,” Jessica wrote in her book. "I found direction and that was to walk straight ahead with no fear. Honesty is hard but it’s the most rewarding thing we have. And getting to the other side of fear is beautiful."
Fans are already sharing their support -- and their own similar experiences.
Of course, banning all sleepovers is going a little far, but what these commenters are saying is right on (for the most part). If Jessica had the support of her parents when she needed it -- and her dad believed her right away -- maybe things would have been easier for her.
It's such a difficult situation, though, and what really matters is that she was able to get the help she needed, and she's healthier and happier today -- and there's no doubt in our minds that Jessica is an amazing mom to her kids.
Jess' memoir, 'Open Book,' is out February 4.
We're so excited for her, and we're interested to read everything she's sharing in this memoir, especially because it seems like she's not holding back.
Jess has come a long way since her Newlyweds days, and we can't wait to hear her perspective on everything that's happened to her as a child, as an adult, and everything in between.
