Jessica Simpson Opens Up About Being Abused & Self-Medicating With 'Drinking and Pills'

Jessica is opening up in her book for the first time about being sexually abused.

According to an except from People, Jessica's abuse began when she was 6, when she "shared a bed with the daughter of a family friend."

"It would start with tickling my back and then go into things that were extremely uncomfortable," Jessica Simpson admited.



The celeb mom wanted to tell her parents ... even though she felt she was "somehow in the wrong." Jess finally did during a road trip when she was 12, but it didn't go quite as she planned -- though her mom did admit she had a feeling something was up.

"Dad kept his eye on the road and said nothing," Jessica wrote. "We never stayed at my parents' friends house again but we also didn't talk about what I had said."