Meghan King Edmonds Says Ex Is Now Dating Woman They Had a Threesome With

meghankedmonds/Instagram
Just when we thought Meghan King Edmonds' divorce from Jim Edmonds couldn't get messier ... it did. During an appearance on a podcast, Meghan said Jim is dating a woman they once had a threesome with, and when it comes to the details, she is not holding back.
Then again, Meghan hasn't thought twice about sharing the gritty stuff since the beginning of this fiasco, so why start now?
Last summer, Meghan accused Jim of cheating on her with their nanny, and now, it sounds like he's seeing someone new.
While Meghan was on Brooke Burke's Intimate Knowledge podcast, she spilled all the deets. Apparently, she and Jim had a threesome when they were newlyweds because they were "trying to have fun," and the woman they chose was actually a friend of Meghan's.
Now, that woman is hanging out with Jim.
"When he goes to Cabo for a birthday party, from my understanding, he takes this girl with him. This threesome girl," Meghan said on the podcast (via Us Weekly). "This girl who I thought was my friend. I cast aside my uncomfortability with a threesome, everything I had in my head about a threesome being weird and gross, because I was fun and wanted to do things for my husband."
In a statement, though, Jim denied everything.
"I was invited to a surprise birthday party this weekend for one of my best friends and decided to bring a date," he said in a statement to Us Weekly. "There is no affair going on here. It has been a plus one for the weekend. The woman I am in Cabo with is not her friend. They have not spoken in over three years."
So wait -- does that mean it's not the same woman? Or is Jim saying that she's no longer Meghan's friend?
We are so confused, and at this point, we have no idea what to believe!
Suffice it to say that fans aren't surprised by this development.
These commenters aren't having it -- not that we can blame them. The more we hear about Jim and Meghan's marriage, the more convinced we are that they are 100% better apart than together ... and that's an understatement.
And unfortunately, the drama shows zero signs of slowing down anytime soon.
We just hope Meghan's able to move on.
It truly seems like 2019 was a very, very rough year for her, but she has a lot to look forward to -- including watching her adorable kiddos continue to grow.
Whatever Jim's doing? Well, who cares? She should face forward, because nobody needs that kind of drama.
