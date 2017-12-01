Meghan King Edmonds Says Ex Is Now Dating Woman They Had a Threesome With

Last summer, Meghan accused Jim of cheating on her with their nanny, and now, it sounds like he's seeing someone new.

While Meghan was on Brooke Burke's Intimate Knowledge podcast, she spilled all the deets. Apparently, she and Jim had a threesome when they were newlyweds because they were "trying to have fun," and the woman they chose was actually a friend of Meghan's.

Now, that woman is hanging out with Jim.

"When he goes to Cabo for a birthday party, from my understanding, he takes this girl with him. This threesome girl," Meghan said on the podcast (via Us Weekly). "This girl who I thought was my friend. I cast aside my uncomfortability with a threesome, everything I had in my head about a threesome being weird and gross, because I was fun and wanted to do things for my husband."

