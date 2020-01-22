Mom Says Video Shows 5-Year-Old Girl Getting Attacked on School Bus -- As Driver Does Nothing

iStock
All Audrey Billings wanted was to know what was really going on on her daughter's school bus each day, after suspecting that her little girl was getting teased. After speaking with administrators, the Dallas, Texas, mom was told she could take a look at footage from the school bus camera to see for herself -- but it would cost her $600. Billings gladly paid the fee, and was crestfallen when she saw her 5-year-old daughter being horribly bullied in the footage. Especially when she saw her little girl call out to the bus driver for help, only to be mainly ignored.
The video, which was captured November 11, shows the unnamed girl getting pushed, pulled, and poked with a pencil by other children.
Although the footage was captured in the fall, Billings was only able to see it recently. In it, her little girl can also be seen being grabbed around the head by at least two students.
The girl was tortured for nearly 14 minutes, according to CNN. Despite trying to fight back and crying out several times for help throughout the ordeal, the kids were relentless -- and the bus driver didn't appear to look toward the back of the bus even once.
"I was devastated. I cried," Billings said after she finally saw the footage on January 11.
When she initially contacted the school, Billings claimed they wouldn't let her see the video, and tried to explain what happened in play by play.
Billings said when she originally went to her daughter's principal, she requested footage for multiple videos taken over several days, in hopes of getting to the bottom of things. But she claims the principal wouldn't even give her a peek at the footage until she paid the hefty fee, which she reluctantly agreed to before getting to view just one tape.
"I lost my mind," the mom told CBS News. "I couldn't believe what I saw. I couldn't believe that there was an adult there that could have stopped it."
The little girl's commute to and from school is typically 45 minutes long, though Billings shared that the bullying didn't take place until the tail end of the bus ride, before her daughter was let off at the bus stop and picked up by her grandmother, which may have cut it short.
Still, she can't shake her shock over watching the bus driver ignore her daughter's distress signals. "He heard cries of help and he chooses to do nothing and it could have been stopped within the first two minutes of the attack," Billings said.
The mom is calling for a major change in the way her daughter's school district handles incidents of bullying.
Dallas Independent School District representative Robyn L. Harris spoke to CNN and said the bus driver has since been removed from the route.
As for the school's bullying policies, Harris said that "students were disciplined according to the Student Code of Conduct."
"Dallas ISD has taken steps to improve our transportation services to further ensure the safety of students," she also explained in a statement. "The district has provided additional training and monitoring. We are dedicated to ensuring a safe environment for all students and remain committed to meeting the expectations of our parents and community."
But it might be too little too late. Billings said her daughter no longer takes the bus as a direct result of what happened -- and it's unclear if she ever will again.
