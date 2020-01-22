Mom Says Video Shows 5-Year-Old Girl Getting Attacked on School Bus -- As Driver Does Nothing

When she initially contacted the school, Billings claimed they wouldn't let her see the video, and tried to explain what happened in play by play.

Billings said when she originally went to her daughter's principal, she requested footage for multiple videos taken over several days, in hopes of getting to the bottom of things. But she claims the principal wouldn't even give her a peek at the footage until she paid the hefty fee, which she reluctantly agreed to before getting to view just one tape.

"I lost my mind," the mom told CBS News. "I couldn't believe what I saw. I couldn't believe that there was an adult there that could have stopped it."

The little girl's commute to and from school is typically 45 minutes long, though Billings shared that the bullying didn't take place until the tail end of the bus ride, before her daughter was let off at the bus stop and picked up by her grandmother, which may have cut it short.

Still, she can't shake her shock over watching the bus driver ignore her daughter's distress signals. "He heard cries of help and he chooses to do nothing and it could have been stopped within the first two minutes of the attack," Billings said.