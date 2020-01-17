Baby Dies 3 Months After Pregnant Mom Was Fatally Shot In Stomach Days Before Delivery

Milan had been on a ventilator for more than three months. According to her great aunt, she was never able to fully breathe on her own.

Speaking with News4Jax on January 14, the aunt, Gloria McGraw, lamented that her niece would never get to see her daughter grow up.

“She was so young,” McGraw said. “Four days and Milan would have been here, healthy baby.”

McGraw explained that no matter how hard they tried, doctors were unable to get Milan to breathe on her own.

“At some points, we had hope that she would be able to do it," she shared. "They took her off the machine and put her right back on because she couldn’t do it. She was trying to fight, but she couldn’t do it.

“We had a lot of hope thinking we would have Milan here, thinking Iyana would live through her," added the grieving aunt. "However, God had other plans."

On January 12, Milan's three-month battle to live came to an end.