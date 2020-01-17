Cruise Ship Says Video Proves Grandpa Charged in Toddler’s Death 'Unquestionably' Knew Window Was Open

The family had been gathered in a children's play area on the 11th deck of Royal Caribbean's Freedom of the Seas ship as it came to dock, and Anello stood with Chloe by a wall of paneled windows.

According to the grandfather, he lifted up the toddler so she could get a better look as the ship came in to port, and he stood her on the railing that was directly in front of the glass paneled windows. However, just seconds later, she leaned forward, escaping his grip, and tumbled out the window -- falling more than 100 feet to the ground below.

Chloe's parents, Kimberley and Alan Wiegand, later told Today that the little girl was used to banging on the glass at her older brother's hockey games, and believe she leaned forward and do the same on the cruise ship window. But what Anello has repeatedly insisted was that he had no idea there wasn't glass in front of him, and he would never have exposed the child to that risk if there was.