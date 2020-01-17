Cruise Ship Says Video Proves Grandpa Charged in Toddler’s Death 'Unquestionably' Knew Window Was Open

Salvatore "Sam" Anello faces three years in a Puerto Rico prison if he's found guilty of negligent manslaughter in the 2019 falling death of his granddaughter, Chloe Wiegand. Although the 50-year-old has been steadfast in insisting he didn't know the cruise ship window was open before he picked up the toddler, placed her on a railing, and lost his grip, court documents claim that couldn't possibly be true. In fact, surveillance footage taken from the 11th deck of the ship clearly refutes that, a new court filing by Royal Caribbean claimed.
Anello was vacationing with Chloe, her parents, and several other family members when tragedy struck July 7.
The family had been gathered in a children's play area on the 11th deck of Royal Caribbean's Freedom of the Seas ship as it came to dock, and Anello stood with Chloe by a wall of paneled windows.
According to the grandfather, he lifted up the toddler so she could get a better look as the ship came in to port, and he stood her on the railing that was directly in front of the glass paneled windows. However, just seconds later, she leaned forward, escaping his grip, and tumbled out the window -- falling more than 100 feet to the ground below.
Chloe's parents, Kimberley and Alan Wiegand, later told Today that the little girl was used to banging on the glass at her older brother's hockey games, and believe she leaned forward and do the same on the cruise ship window. But what Anello has repeatedly insisted was that he had no idea there wasn't glass in front of him, and he would never have exposed the child to that risk if there was.
"It seems like it's all not real," he told 'CBS This Morning' last month. "She's such a beautiful little girl. Perfect little girl."
"I remember trying to find her on the floor and then I saw her fall," he said. "I saw her fall the whole way down. I saw her fall and I was just in disbelief. I was like, 'Oh my god ... All I know is I was trying to reach the glass and I know that we leaned over to try to have her reach the glass, at that point she slipped."
In the moments that followed, Anello was overcome by shock.
"And then, I just remember screaming I thought there was glass," he recalled. "I thought there was glass there. I still say it to myself. It's just I kind of relive it all the time and I ... I just thought there was glass there. I don't know what else to tell you."
The Wiegands have continued to support Anello, and filed a lawsuit against Royal Caribbean last month for not providing adequate safety warnings for guests about the open windows.
In response to the lawsuit, Royal Caribbean insists there is evidence that Anello acted negligently.
"'There was no 'hidden danger' -- Mr. Anello knew the window was open," stated a recent court filing obtained by the Daily Mail. "After months of bearing false and inaccurate accusations, from the Wiegands' attorneys through the press, RCL now faces the legally mandated task of responding to a lawsuit the Wiegands' attorneys did not file in good faith.
"This is not a case of an unknowing child approaching an open window and falling out because the window was defective or improperly positioned," the statement continued.
According to the claim, surveillance footage clearly shows Anello had to be aware the window was open -- because he leaned his own body out of it.
The filing continues:
" ... this is a case about an adult man, Chloe's step grandfather who, as surveillance footage unquestionably confirms: (1) walked up to a window he was aware was open; (2) leaned his upper body out the window for several seconds; (3) reached down and picked up Chloe; and (4) then held her by and out of the open window for thirty four seconds before he lost his grip and dropped Chloe out of the window ... His actions, which no reasonable person could have foreseen, were reckless and irresponsible and the sole reason why Chloe is no longer with her parents."The sobering description does call into question Anello's claims, because a person who knowingly leans forward out a window must be aware that it is open. However, Anello's lawyer, José G. Pérez Ortiz, commented on that same surveillance footage back in November, and seemed to reach the opposite conclusion.
"What I saw with the video, it's pretty consistent with what my client has told me," Ortiz told the IndyStar at the time. "My client thought that the window was closed. Nothing in the video is inconsistent."
As of now, the surveillance footage has not been released to the public.
As for the Wiegands' lawsuit, which blamed a lack of safety warnings, Royal Caribbean asserts it was compliant with industry standards.
"No facts are alleged that would show RCL knew or had reason to know there was any dangerous condition that would result in Chloe's death," the filing continued. "RCL owed no duty to warn Plaintiffs of the open and obvious danger associated with putting a child through an open window. Such reckless actions require no warning. Individuals merely need to use their basic senses to appreciate the obvious nature of the danger."
The cruise operator has also noted that the windows all have handles and a noticeable blue-green tint to the glass -- though the question has been raised whether Anello was unable to distinguish between the two because he is color blind.
For now, Anello remains at home in Indiana while awaiting trial.
As he shared with CBS last month, however, his heartbreak over losing Chloe far outweighs any fear he has about going to jail.
"Chloe being gone is the worst thing ever so I'm like, whatever, you know," he shared. "There's nothing worse that they could do to me than what's already happened."
