75-Year-Old Has Fostered Over 600 Kids: 'I Had So Much Love To Give To Children in Need'

Herring's generosity has even inspired a "foster gene" in her children -- four of her biological kids have fostered and three have adopted needy kids.

"It's hard to say in words her impact," Anthony said. "She was always available and ready for a child in need. These kids were usually taken from a traumatic situation and she'd take them in, provide a warm bed, clean clothes, warm meals, and love."



"She also worked hard to keep families together," he said. "Keeping siblings together. Helping biological parents make the changes needed to be able to keep their children. She always makes sure a new child in her home was given a professional photograph that was placed on the wall in the living room. That seems like a small thing, but it helps them feel like they're at home."



In October 2019, Herring had to stop fostering because of her own health concerns, but she looks back fondly on the days when she had a house bursting with children.

"I would just love (my foster kids) just like they were my own, probably more than I should," she said. "I cried when the kids would leave my home, no matter how long they had been there. It was so hard for me to say goodbye to them. I always questioned, 'Why do I keep doing this?' because it was never easy to say goodbye to a child. But I kept doing it because I had so much love to give to these children in need."



In the Resolution of Appreciation Herring received last week, it stated the many reasons why she deserved this honor.

"The Department of Human Services would call Linda in the middle of the night to take a child, and she would meet anywhere to get a child," it read.



"Linda mostly fostered young children with special medical needs and kept bins of clothes in her garage, stacked to the ceiling, labeled by size and gender," it continued. "No one had to worry about a child going without clothes at Linda's, even if they arrived with nothing but what they're wearing."