Dad Discovers Pit Bull Mauled 4-Month-Old to Death & Her Mom Slept Through It

Police responded to a call about the attack shortly before midnight January 9.

Dispatch received the call at 11:43 p.m. from a person who claimed to be McKenzie's father, according to the Dayton Daily News. He was later identified as Parker Terwell.

Through tears, the father said that he had just found his daughter unresponsive on the floor.

“I just got home, I don’t know," Parker said during the call. "I just saw my baby on the floor and I don’t know what to do."

“She’s cold," he said, moments later. "She’s gone.”

