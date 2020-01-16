Dad Discovers Pit Bull Mauled 4-Month-Old to Death & Her Mom Slept Through It

Police are looking into the death of a 4-month-old girl after she was brutally attacked by her family dog earlier this month. McKenzie Terwell of Dayton, Ohio, was found unresponsive by her father on January 9, according to WDTN, but by the time police and paramedics arrived, it was already too late.
Police responded to a call about the attack shortly before midnight January 9.
Dispatch received the call at 11:43 p.m. from a person who claimed to be McKenzie's father, according to the Dayton Daily News. He was later identified as Parker Terwell.
Through tears, the father said that he had just found his daughter unresponsive on the floor.
“I just got home, I don’t know," Parker said during the call. "I just saw my baby on the floor and I don’t know what to do."
“She’s cold," he said, moments later. "She’s gone.”
The father tried to perform CPR on the infant, but told the dispatcher that he had no luck.
“I’m sorry,” Parker said. “I don’t know what happened. I don’t know what happened.”
When police arrived, they found Parker on the porch cradling what remained of his daughter.
“Mr. Terwell said he just arrived home, and his girlfriend and mother of the child, Mary Shoup, was asleep on the living room sofa,” an affidavit explained.
Although it remains unclear whether Shoup was in the same room as McKenzie at the time, Terwell told officers that she was on prescription medication, which could have contributed to why she slept through the incident.
“The prescriptions included Alprazolam, Bupropion and Sertalian," the affidavit continued, noting that known side effects of these particular prescriptions include drowsiness, cognitive dysfunction, and insomnia.
Parker also told police he had thrown a marijuana bong into the trash before they arrived.
A Montgomery County Coroner ruled McKenzie's death an accident, stating that she died from blood loss because of extensive soft tissue trauma.
WLWT reported that the dog has been quarantined.
Neighbors later said that they had seen up to three pit bulls behind the family's fence and two "Beware of dogs" signs at the residence, but they had never witnessed any signs of trouble.
“Really we didn’t hear them,” Darleen Bohannon told the news station. “Unless there was somebody [coming] around.
“It’s painful to have that young of a child taken out of your life because of a dog,” she added. “I hope that they don’t let the dogs back to them. I hope that she can recover from the loss of her baby girl. And I hope the family just has some kind of peace.”
No charges have yet been filed, the Dayton Daily News reported. A search warrant filed by the Dayton Police Department, however, does list endangering children as a possible charge.
