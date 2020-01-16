Dad Says He Killed Wife, 3 Kids, & Dog in Disney Home & Lived With Their Bodies

The bodies were later identified as Todt's wife, Megan, 42, as well as their three children -- Alek, 13, Tyler, 11, and Zoey, 4.

The dog was confirmed to be the family dog, who was named Breezy.

Following his arrest, Todt confessed to murdering all five, though authorities are still awaiting a report by the medical examiner to confirm the manner of killing. At a press conference on Wednesday, Sheriff Russ Gibson also shared that authorities believe the bodies had been inside the home since late December.

After confessing to the crimes, Todt told police he had taken a number of pills, and was transported to a nearby hospital where he was released two days later.