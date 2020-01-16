Dad Says He Killed Wife, 3 Kids, & Dog in Disney Home & Lived With Their Bodies

Police in Celebration, Florida, made a grisly discovery on Monday, after arriving at a home being rented by Anthony "Tony" Todt, 44. According to CNN, Osceola County Sheriff’s Office deputies and federal agents from the Department of Health and Human Services were there to serve an arrest warrant to Todt -- but while serving the warrant, they were shocked to discover the decomposing bodies of a woman, three children, and a dog.
The bodies were later identified as Todt's wife, Megan, 42, as well as their three children -- Alek, 13, Tyler, 11, and Zoey, 4.
The dog was confirmed to be the family dog, who was named Breezy.
Following his arrest, Todt confessed to murdering all five, though authorities are still awaiting a report by the medical examiner to confirm the manner of killing. At a press conference on Wednesday, Sheriff Russ Gibson also shared that authorities believe the bodies had been inside the home since late December.
After confessing to the crimes, Todt told police he had taken a number of pills, and was transported to a nearby hospital where he was released two days later.
On Wednesday, Todt was formally charged with multiple counts of homicide and one count of felony animal cruelty.
During the press conference that followed, Gibson noted that Todt is cooperating with the investigation and is being held at the Osceola County Jail for now. But if police have any further information on Todt's possible motive, they're not yet sharing it with the public.
"Myself, I cannot understand what would cause a person to commit such evil and horrendous acts," Gibson told reporters.
The family was reportedly from Colchester, Connecticut, but recently moved to Celebration, Florida, a town developed by Disney in the early '90s.
While the planned community is no longer owned by the company, it still abuts Walt Disney World Resorts.
It's unclear exactly when the family moved to the town, or how long they planned to stay, but what is known is that they were failing to pay the rent on their condo. According to People, they were served with an eviction notice on December 26.
Just days later, on December 29, authorities came knocking after getting a call from a concerned family member. Cops were unable to make contact with anyone in the home at the time, and saw no obvious signs of an issue, so they left.
Meanwhile, friends and family were growing increasingly worried for the welfare and safety of Megan and her children.
In fact, they even formed a Facebook group, "Looking for the Todt Family," where People reports that many members have left comments like, "Worried sick!" and "Praying for their safe return."
Together, the Todts owned Family Physical Therapy, which had two locations -- one in Colchester and the other in East Hampton. On the company Facebook page, Todt described himself as a proud father who "enjoys spending time with family, coaching in the community, watching his clients’ athletic competitions, and being the fourth kid in his family of two sons and one daughter.”
According to CNN, a federal investigation into possible fraudulent activity by the business had been "picking up steam" after the Department of Health and Human Services began looking into Todt's practices, believing he was billing Medicaid and private insurance companies for services that he had not actually provided to his patients.
News of the shocking deaths have left family, friends, and the communities of Celebration and Colchester in shock.
On Wednesday, Todt's sister, Chrissy Caplet, released the following statement, reports CNN:
"Tony and Megan were devoted loving parents who loved their children and (their dog) Breezy every day and were so involved in their community. The families of Tony and Megan ask for privacy during this difficult time in our lives as we mourn the loss of our families."Hundreds more have flocked to Megan's Facebook page, where they've left comments on her most recent posts and photos.
"Praying for this precious family," wrote one person. "My thoughts and prayers are with everyone."
"So heartbroken," another woman shared. "I remember meeting Megan and her kids at a Kindermusik class. Such a precious family."
"So incredibly heartbreaking," someone else added. "I am so sorry you all had to suffer at the hands of somebody that was supposed to love and protect you."
Anthony Todt has yet to enter a plea, and it is unclear at this time if he has obtained a lawyer.
