Teacher Claims She Had Sex With Her Student Because He 'Looked and Acted Like Her Husband'

During the January 8 hearing, the parents of the unnamed teen told the courtroom just how deeply the experience affected him.

Both parents noticed a shift in their son soon after the assault took place, the Record-Courier reported. He seemed more withdrawn, and he started drinking and hiding the bottles in his room.



The parents first tried to seek therapy for their son. It was only when police came knocking on their door and revealed what Bucy had done that things finally started to make sense.

The teen's father claimed that Bucy told his son he could never tell anyone what happened, because if he did, she might lose her job and her children. The boy's mother said her son didn't go to his senior prom and hadn't dated anyone since it happened.



“He’s supposed to feel safe and protected at school," she told Bucy, "and you took that away from him."