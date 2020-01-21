Mom's Lost Necklace Holding Stillborn Son's Ashes Is Returned After Social Media Pleas

GoFundMe; Cheryl Nance Knabenschuh/Facebook
Losing something that's near and dear to you can be a shock no matter what the item is. But for Cheryl Nance Knabenschuh, realizing her favorite necklace was suddenly missing sent the mom into hysterics earlier this month. That's because it wasn't just any necklace -- the lost necklace contained the ashes of her stillborn baby boy, who died just weeks before his due date in 2018. But luckily, this story has a happy ending, because just days after the mom issued a heartfelt plea for help on Facebook, she reported that the lost item was returned to her.
-
In a January 8 Facebook post, Knabenschuh shared that the necklace had gone missing just four days prior.
"On Saturday January 4th, I lost a very special necklace that contains ashes of our son," the Utah mom explained. "My husband and I attended a few open houses in the Saratoga Springs and Lehi area that day. We also stopped at the 7-11 on Main Street in Lehi as well as Zupas in American Fork and Walmart in Cedar Hills. It wasn’t until after we were home later that day that I reached up for my necklace and realized it was gone."
-
As soon as she noticed the necklace was missing, Knabenschuh said she did everything she could to track it down.
She retraced her steps and contacted each location she visited that day, but had zero luck.
"It breaks my heart knowing I lost this and would appreciate anyone that would be willing to share this in hopes that I can get it back," she continued. "It would be of no value to anyone else, but to me it is beyond priceless."
-
-
Knabenschuh has been wearing the meaningful piece of jewelry to keep her baby boy close to her heart.
The pendant contains baby Quinn's ashes, who passed away two months before his due date. Knabenschuh was 20 weeks pregnant when Quinn was diagnosed with Osteogenesis Imperfecta type 2, according to WPDE. The often fatal genetic disorder is "characterized by increased bone fragility, low bone mass, and susceptibility to bone fractures," Orpha.net noted.
Although doctors gave her the option to terminate her pregnancy after the heartbreaking diagnosis, Knabenschuh told WPDE that she her husband decided against this "to keep our sweet baby boy with us as long as possible."
"We were told there would be a 1% chance of survival at birth and we were told how he would suffer regularly from broken and fractured bones for his entire life if he did survive," she wrote on the family's GoFundMe page. "We were willing and prepared to do everything we could for our son. We hoped and prayed that he would survive, or that we would at least have a few short moments or hours with him following his birth."
-
Knabenschuh's water broke two months before her due date, and she had an emergency C-section as Quinn's heart rate dropped.
After her water broke April 22, 2018, she suffered a placental abruption, and Quinn's cord became completely detached, according to her GoFundMe page. "When they got him out he wasn’t breathing. He was rushed to the NICU. I was told they were doing everything they could for him, but that it wasn’t looking good," she wrote. "They tried to get him breathing again with an infant resuscitation mask but were unsuccessful. Our sweet baby boy was gone."
While doctors were fighting to save Quinn, Knabenschuh had two blood transfusions, and it wasn't until she woke up that she learned her baby boy didn't survive. "When a family looses a child to a miscarriage, stillbirth or other unfortunate circumstance, the time they are able to spend with them is short...my time had just been shortened even more," she added.
Since his death, Knabenschuh has worn his ashes, keeping them close as a tribute to Quinn.
-
-
But what this heartbroken mom probably never expected, was that her touching post would be shared far and wide.
In fact, to date it's been shared more than 26K times.
She's also received more than a thousand heartfelt messages from others who prayed for the item's speedy recovery.
"I am so very sorry for your loss BOTH then and now," one person wrote. "I hope someone finds it and contacts you."
"Praying that it is found and returned to you soon," added another.
-
And lo and behold -- their prayers worked.
Earlier this week, Knabenschuh happily added an update to the post, to inform Facebook that her beloved necklace had been found.
"My necklace was found today!!!" the mom wrote. "I just got it back!!! I can never thank everyone enough for all your kind thoughts and prayers!!!! Every single one of you are amazing and will always hold a very special place in my heart!! Thank you so much!!!!"
-
-
In the days since the necklace's discovery, hundreds more comments have flooded Knabenschuh's post. But this time, they're happy ones.
"Once again my faith in humanity is restored!" wrote one person. "So happy he was returned to his mommy."
"I have randomly been stalking in the hopes you would be reunited," added someone else. "SO SO happy to check in and see the update."
"I read this and got so sad, I just couldn't imagine losing something so deeply personal and irreplaceable," another commenter shared. "I'm so happy it's been found."
Share this Story