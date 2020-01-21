Mom's Lost Necklace Holding Stillborn Son's Ashes Is Returned After Social Media Pleas

The pendant contains baby Quinn's ashes, who passed away two months before his due date. Knabenschuh was 20 weeks pregnant when Quinn was diagnosed with Osteogenesis Imperfecta type 2, according to WPDE. The often fatal genetic disorder is "characterized by increased bone fragility, low bone mass, and susceptibility to bone fractures," Orpha.net noted.

Although doctors gave her the option to terminate her pregnancy after the heartbreaking diagnosis, Knabenschuh told WPDE that she her husband decided against this "to keep our sweet baby boy with us as long as possible."

"We were told there would be a 1% chance of survival at birth and we were told how he would suffer regularly from broken and fractured bones for his entire life if he did survive," she wrote on the family's GoFundMe page. "We were willing and prepared to do everything we could for our son. We hoped and prayed that he would survive, or that we would at least have a few short moments or hours with him following his birth."