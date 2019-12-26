Mom Who Suddenly Lost 3-Month-Old Buries Him in Outfit Made from Her Wedding Gown

Over the weekend, Leach posted a simple selfie she took when Crew was still alive.

In it, she stands facing a mirror, holding Crew in a cotton baby wrap.

"Oh how I wish this picture was taken today," Leach wrote. "I would give anything just to hold him this close again."

Leach recalled how much Crew loved that very wrap. In fact, he practically "lived in it," she said, adding that "it was his favorite place to be."

"We buried him dressed in a gown made from my wedding dress, with a small favorite toy from each of his siblings, and this striped wrap placed snugly over him," the mom explained. "I figured, who is better to carry him until I get there, than Jesus."