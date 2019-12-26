Mom Who Suddenly Lost 3-Month-Old Buries Him in Outfit Made from Her Wedding Gown

Brittani Boren Leach/Instagram
Brittani Boren Leach has been living every mother's worst nightmare since she first discovered her 3-month-old son, Crew, unresponsive last month. In a heartbreaking Instagram post, the 29-year-old YouTube star revealed that her infant had been put down for a nap at a relative's house on Christmas Day, and he never woke up. For days, she and her family waited by his hospital bedside, hoping that the little boy might make a miraculous recovery. But by the following week, it was clear he was beyond saving, and Leach made the heartbreaking decision to end life support. In a recent Instagram post, Leach shared just how she's coping -- along with heartbreaking details from her son's funeral.
Over the weekend, Leach posted a simple selfie she took when Crew was still alive.
In it, she stands facing a mirror, holding Crew in a cotton baby wrap.
"Oh how I wish this picture was taken today," Leach wrote. "I would give anything just to hold him this close again."
Leach recalled how much Crew loved that very wrap. In fact, he practically "lived in it," she said, adding that "it was his favorite place to be."
"We buried him dressed in a gown made from my wedding dress, with a small favorite toy from each of his siblings, and this striped wrap placed snugly over him," the mom explained. "I figured, who is better to carry him until I get there, than Jesus."
The mom concluded her post by issuing a heartfelt plea to her thousands of followers.
The message was simple, and it's certainly one we've all heard before. But there's something about hearing it come from a mom going through loss that makes the words hang heavier in the air.
"If I could say one thing to you, here it is," Leach wrote. "Take all the pictures. Forget the laundry. Forget the dishes. It really doesn’t matter. Just love your babies. Breathe in their scent. Memorize their smile. And love them really really hard."
Leach has been vocal from the start about the difficult journey of her son's loss.
She first shared the news December 26, when Crew was still hospitalized and his outlook was blead but unclear.
"I don’t have any words right now, other than to desperately ask for your prayers," the popular YouTuber wrote. "Not the kind that you say 'I’m praying for you' and don’t, but the kind where you fall on your knees and beg God for a miracle. We are living a nightmare, and I’m dying inside. Please pray for my baby. This can’t be real."
More than 100K people reacted to her post, with hundreds of supportive comments flooding in from all over Instagram.
Leach continued to post updates in the coming days, as she described the agony of not knowing what would happen to her baby son.
"Right now Crew is 'stable' and the ventilator is breathing for him," she shared. "They are working on stabilizing his body and tomorrow he will have an MRI to determine his brain function and that will determine the next step. I can’t explain to you what this feels like. This kind of thing only happens to 'other' people. Not me. I just want to crawl in bed with my baby and nurse him."
When doctors had done all they could, and it became clear Crew could not be saved, Leach shared the heartbreaking news then, too.
Yet even in her agony, she continued to look for the hope -- in this case, that Crew's passing meant life for other babies who might receive his organs.
"Crew will be going into the operating room tomorrow at noon to potentially save 3 to 4 babies lives," Leach wrote December 30. "Tonight we are soaking up every moment with him by bathing him, holding him and loving him. We ask that you keep our family in your prayers tomorrow, knowing that it will be the hardest day of our life."
As the weeks have passed, Leach has continued to post occasional updates about her grieving process, and she doesn't sugar-coat a word of it.
On January 2, she shared a photo of her son with his hand draped over a stuffed baby llama -- which she now sleeps with every night, along with his beanie cap and blanket. Together, they somehow make her feel less alone.
"His beanie smells like him," she wrote in her caption. "It has been over a week since I last saw his sweet smile. My heart aches and I just miss him."
And on January 14, she posted one of her maternity photos -- which she never got around to posting as a busy mom of five.
In fact, she said that she almost didn't get around to taking the photos in the first place. But now, as she looks back on that precious time, she's so glad she did.
"Little did I know, he would spend more time in my belly than he did out," she shared. "And while he was here he wanted to be with his Mama as much as possible. Now I know why."
Still, even in her moments of despair, she continues to look for a silver lining.
"We got the bittersweet call a few days ago, that his liver saved the life of a 1-year-old boy, and his heart saved the life of 7-month-old boy," Leach reported. "He would be 4 months old today, and every fiber of my being misses him every single second of the day. But I have peace knowing that he was THE miracle that another family prayed for, and we pray that we are able to meet these precious boys one day."
As heartbreaking as losing her little boy may be, she continues to remind herself that in just three short months, he "touched and changed more lives than most in their lifetime, and despite the pain, I’m so proud God chose me to be his mother."
