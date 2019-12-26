Mom Who Suddenly Lost 3-Month-Old Buries Him in Outfit Made from Her Wedding Gown

Brittani Boren Leach/Instagram
Kaitlin Stanford
Brittani Boren Leach
Brittani Boren Leach/Instagram

Brittani Boren Leach has been living every mother's worst nightmare since she first discovered her 3-month-old son, Crew, unresponsive last month. In a heartbreaking Instagram post, the 29-year-old YouTube star revealed that her infant had been put down for a nap at a relative's house on Christmas Day, and he never woke up. For days, she and her family waited by his hospital bedside, hoping that the little boy might make a miraculous recovery. But by the following week, it was clear he was beyond saving, and Leach made the heartbreaking decision to end life support. In a recent Instagram post, Leach shared just how she's coping -- along with heartbreaking details from her son's funeral.

