5-Year-Old Girl Saves Mom From Being Thrown Out Of Window By Father

In order to save her mom, the five-year-old girl sought the neighbours’ attention by shouting, ”Help mommy, help mommy” at the common corridor.

She also went around shouting and knocking on the neighbouring unit’s door.

Three neighbours finally came to her rescue after her cry for help.

An unknown neighbour had also informed the police about the incident saying, ” Husband is trying to throw the wife down. There is a lot of commotion.”

The man hearing the neighbours coming released the woman. However, after they left he yet again tried to haul her out towards the window by grabbing her waist.

The daughter immediately ran out and got their neighbours’ help once again. Finally, the man let go of his wife when she shouted his name. She immediately ran out of the house and asked her neighbours for help.

The police arrived shortly after.