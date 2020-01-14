5-Year-Old Girl Saves Mom From Being Thrown Out Of Window By Father

theAsianparent.com
A five-year-old girl saved her mom from her father’s clutches after he tried to throw her out of their ninth-floor kitchen window by swiftly alerting the neighbours.
The girl’s parents, a 48-year-old taxi driver and a 29-year-old Vietnamese homemaker were in a heated argument at the time of the incident.
According to media reports, the man was angry because his wife sent back money to Vietnam instead of saving the money to buy a house here.
Repeatedly tried to throw wife out of window
Daughter saves mom by calling neighbours
In order to save her mom, the five-year-old girl sought the neighbours’ attention by shouting, ”Help mommy, help mommy” at the common corridor.
She also went around shouting and knocking on the neighbouring unit’s door.
Three neighbours finally came to her rescue after her cry for help.
An unknown neighbour had also informed the police about the incident saying, ” Husband is trying to throw the wife down. There is a lot of commotion.”
The man hearing the neighbours coming released the woman. However, after they left he yet again tried to haul her out towards the window by grabbing her waist.
The daughter immediately ran out and got their neighbours’ help once again. Finally, the man let go of his wife when she shouted his name. She immediately ran out of the house and asked her neighbours for help.
The police arrived shortly after.
Man pleaded guilty in court
