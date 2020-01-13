Woman Posed as Teenage Boy To Sexually Assault as Many as 50 Young Girls

A 21-year-old woman has been sentenced to eight years in prison after she pleaded guilty to posing as a teenage boy online so she could groom young girls and sexually abuse them. Gemma Watts of Enfield, England, was found guilty January 10 of creating a 16-year-old alias online, "Jake," which police believe she used to assault as many as 50 young women.
Watts' scheme unraveled after police were notified by the doctor of a 14-year-old girl, who said she'd been assaulted by "Jake Waton" in April 2018.
Watts continued to groom young girls while out on bail, and was even caught with a missing 15-year-old.
Although Watts will now pay for her crimes, the impact her actions had on her victims has been immense.
In one victim's impact statement, a teenage girl said her "heart exploded" when she found out that Jake was a woman.
She said that she loved Jake and thought she could tell him anything, but after the truth was discovered, she's admitted to self-harm and attempted suicide.
“She’s in my head,” the victim said. “What she has done to me is gross, horrible.”
Watts pleaded guilty to one count of assault by penetration, three sexual assault counts, and three counts of meeting a child after sexual grooming.
"The level of manipulation and deceit used by Watts to snare her victims in this case was truly shocking," Police Constable Nicola Benson of the Hampshire Constabulary's Missing and Exploited Team said in the Metropolitan Police report. "Children are particularly vulnerable to exploitation online with increased use of social media apps, and there is a real risk that any contact with a stranger online can lead to a child meeting an offender in person. This case demonstrates the stark reality of that, and it is astonishing the lengths that Watts went to, to ensure she could abuse these girls.
"I would like to commend the bravery of the girls and their families who found the courage to come forward and make this [conviction] happen," Benson said. "I want them to know that they are not in any way to blame for this, and hope they can now move on from this ordeal."
