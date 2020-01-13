Woman Posed as Teenage Boy To Sexually Assault as Many as 50 Young Girls

Watts continued to groom young girls while out on bail, and was even caught with a missing 15-year-old.

She was arrested once more in October 2018, after the unnamed victim reported the assault to police. In November 2018, police obtained an interim sexual risk order from Stratford Magistrates’ Court, which allowed police to closely monitor Watts until charges were officially authorized. Watts was finally charged September 12, 2019.

Watts would disguise herself by tying up her long hair and putting it into a bun, hiding her hair under a hat, and wearing baggy sweats that concealed her figure, the Guardian reported. She would share skateboarding videos with the teens from the North London home she shared with her mother, and flattered her victims by calling them pet names such as "babe."



When one girl asked about her breasts, she reportedly called them her "manboobs," and dismissed them as a symptom of once being overweight. A second girl confronted Watts after finding a picture of her wearing female apparel, but Watts told her she had only been experimenting with dressing like a woman. She placed a sock in her shorts to convince the girl that she had a penis. Watts was so convincing as a boy, she even spent lengthy amounts of time with some of her victim's parents, who were none the wiser.

After her arrest, Watts said that she felt like it had all been a game. “I was only trying to cheer them up," she told police.

The youngest known victim was just 13. Police hope other victims will come forward.