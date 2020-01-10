Australian Toddler Wears Dad's Firefighter Helmet to His Funeral & Refuses To Leave His Side

It was the way sweet Charlotte stuck by her father's side throughout the service -- even while her dad's squad partner gave a moving speech -- that broke the hearts of those gathered for the service.

"Charlotte should know her father was a selfless and special man, who only left because he was a hero," RFS commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons told the crowd, according to the Daily Mail.



At one point, Charlotte reportedly went up to touch her father's casket before wandering into the pulpit. At another, Charlotte lay on the ground beneath the casket, eating a bag of chips. (As you can imagine, it was a moment of levity on such an otherwise tragic day.)

Charlotte was also awarded her father's RFS service medal, which was pinned to her white dress by Fitzsimmons, who then handed a flag to Melissa and Andrew's father, Errol.