Australian Toddler Wears Dad's Firefighter Helmet to His Funeral & Refuses To Leave His Side

Dean Lewins-Pool/Getty Images
A toddler whose father died in the raging Australian wildfires was photographed at his funeral on Tuesday wearing his helmet, in a moment that has captured the hearts of millions. At the service, which was held in Horsley Park, New South Wales, 20-month-old Charlotte O’Dwyer dutifully stood alongside her father's casket until he was laid to rest. She also proudly wore his newly awarded medal of service, earned while fighting the ongoing fires that continue to threaten the country.
Charlotte's father, Andrew O'Dwyer, lost his life December 19 when the truck he was riding in was forced off the road because of a falling tree.
Andrew's funeral service was attended by hundreds of mourners, including Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Charlotte's mother, Melissa.
After the service was over, Melissa brought Charlotte over to the casket and lowered her down for a final kiss goodbye.
