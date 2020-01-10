Australian Toddler Wears Dad's Firefighter Helmet to His Funeral & Refuses To Leave His Side

Dean Lewins-Pool/Getty Images
Genny Glassman
Dean Lewins-Pool/Getty Images

A toddler whose father died in the raging Australian wildfires was photographed at his funeral on Tuesday wearing his helmet, in a moment that has captured the hearts of millions. At the service, which was held in Horsley Park, New South Wales, 20-month-old Charlotte O’Dwyer dutifully stood alongside her father's casket until he was laid to rest. She also proudly wore his newly awarded medal of service, earned while fighting the ongoing fires that continue to threaten the country.

  • Charlotte's father, Andrew O'Dwyer, lost his life December 19 when the truck he was riding in was forced off the road because of a falling tree.

    Dean Lewins-Pool/Getty Images

    The fatal accident happened while the father was traveling outside of Sydney with members of the Horsley Park Rural Fire Brigade, according to 9 News. Andrew's colleague and fellow volunteer Geoffrey Keaton, 32, also died in the accident, leaving behind a 20-month-old son who was born within days of Charlotte.

  • Andrew's funeral service was attended by hundreds of mourners, including Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Charlotte's mother, Melissa.

    Dean Lewins-Pool/Getty Images

    It was the way sweet Charlotte stuck by her father's side throughout the service -- even while her dad's squad partner gave a moving speech -- that broke the hearts of those gathered for the service. 

    "Charlotte should know her father was a selfless and special man, who only left because he was a hero," RFS commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons told the crowd, according to the Daily Mail.

    At one point, Charlotte reportedly went up to touch her father's casket before wandering into the pulpit. At another, Charlotte lay on the ground beneath the casket, eating a bag of chips. (As you can imagine, it was a moment of levity on such an otherwise tragic day.)

    Charlotte was also awarded her father's RFS service medal, which was pinned to her white dress by Fitzsimmons, who then handed a flag to Melissa and Andrew's father, Errol.

  • After the service was over, Melissa brought Charlotte over to the casket and lowered her down for a final kiss goodbye.

    Dean Lewins-Pool/Getty Images

    In the moments that followed, hundreds of RFS volunteers put their hands on their hearts and provided a guard of honor as Andrew's coffin was carried from the church. 

    To date, the Australian wildfires have burned thousands of acres of land and have killed at least 25 people. National Public Radio reported that as of Monday, 69 fires have yet to be contained in New South Wales, and there have been 136 fires total. Authorities said that the fires are expected to continue for months.

