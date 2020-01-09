Man Allegedly Stuffs Girlfriend's Baby in Backpack While He Works & Leaves Her in His Car To Die

In one instance, Montoya, 26, called the agency to report an aggressive diaper rash on his daughter.

During a text conversation with a caseworker, he explained that the girl's mother had been kicked out of her apartment for not paying rent, which forced her to move in with Rowe -- a move that concerned him.

Montoya claimed to have sent the caseworker photos of his daughter's bruises, which were on her head, neck, and bottom, but said nothing came of it. In his interview with Buzzfeed News, the father said that the last time he saw his little girl, "she clung on to me and screamed" as he dropped her off with her mother.

"There was nothing I could do," he recalled.

Patrick Crimmins, a spokesperson for the DPFS, admitted that the agency had been involved in the girl's case, but the details of what transpired between the two were still being reviewed.



"A criminal investigation is also underway and we are cooperating with authorities," he said.