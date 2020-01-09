Man Allegedly Stuffs Girlfriend's Baby in Backpack While He Works & Leaves Her in His Car To Die

A man from Lubbock, Texas, has been arrested on murder charges after allegedly stuffing his girlfriend's 10-month-old daughter into a backpack and leaving her in the trunk of a car for more than five hours. Police say Trevor Rowe picked up the child Tuesday at the apartment he shared with her mother before driving to work and leaving the girl trapped inside the vehicle.
Rowe, who works as a roofer, reportedly left the child on the floorboard of his car before starting his shift.
In his arrest warrant, Rowe told police that throughout the day, he would periodically come back to check on the baby, who has been identified as Marion Jester-Montoya. At one point, he claimed, the girl had crawled out of the backpack. In response, he placed her back inside, closed the car door, and returned to work.
Around lunchtime, Rowe said he went to check on Marion once more -- who he claims was still breathing but crying. He zipped up the backpack and went to get fast food.
After his break ended, Rowe said he moved Marion from the front seat of the car to his trunk, where she remained until 5 p.m.
It was only when Rowe left work for the day that he began to realize she was in serious trouble. After discovering the 10-month-old was no longer breathing, he called 911 and drove to an intersection where he performed CPR on Marion and waited for an ambulance.
When medics arrived, they rushed the baby to University Medical Center, where she was officially pronounced dead.
Police took Rowe into custody and are holding him at Lubbock County Detention Center on a warrant for capital murder.
In one instance, Montoya, 26, called the agency to report an aggressive diaper rash on his daughter.
During a text conversation with a caseworker, he explained that the girl's mother had been kicked out of her apartment for not paying rent, which forced her to move in with Rowe -- a move that concerned him.
Montoya claimed to have sent the caseworker photos of his daughter's bruises, which were on her head, neck, and bottom, but said nothing came of it. In his interview with Buzzfeed News, the father said that the last time he saw his little girl, "she clung on to me and screamed" as he dropped her off with her mother.
"There was nothing I could do," he recalled.
Patrick Crimmins, a spokesperson for the DPFS, admitted that the agency had been involved in the girl's case, but the details of what transpired between the two were still being reviewed.
"A criminal investigation is also underway and we are cooperating with authorities," he said.
Now, the grieving father is left to mourn his daughter's death, which came just two months shy of her first birthday.
According to Montoya, his family had been planning a Minnie Mouse-themed party in her honor.
"She was a very smart and happy baby," the dad recalled. "She was learning to walk and she could walk the couch to the screen window and loved to look at the dogs."
"She always knew that I was dad," he said. "Every time I called, she would scream 'Dada' into the phone."
In the wake of Marion's death, the Montoya family started a fundraising page to help pay for her funeral expenses. It has already met its goal.
