As Man Robs Pharmacy, He Apologizes in Note to Clerk: 'I Have a Sick Child'

Police are searching for a man in Philadelphia who allegedly committed an extreme act of desperation late last week. The unidentified man walked into a Rite Aid store shortly before noon and handed the cashier a note. In it, he not only asked for the money in the register, but also apologized, claiming that he was only committing the robbery for the sake of his sick child.
When the man first entered the store, he walked around and appeared as though he was going to make a purchase.
But according to ABC 6, he eventually walked over to the cashier and slipped her the note.
"Give me all the money," the note read. "I’m sorry, I have a sick child. You have 15 seconds.”
The cashier complied with his request, putting all the money in a plastic bag that he gave her. Then, the man simply left.
It's unclear just how much money the man walked away with, but surveillance video taken at the scene shows the cashier going to the register twice, CBS 3 reports. Police also couldn't confirm if the man was carrying a gun at the time.
Police later described the man as being 30-40 years old, and standing approximately 5-feet-10. He also had a mustache and was wearing a pair of glasses.
“If you’re desperate, you’ll do something desperate," Rite Aid shopper Peachola Lamkin told CBS 3. “Just because you have a sick child, there’s no reason to rob a store."
“I don’t know if he was armed but he put the store workers in danger," she added. "He put himself in danger because the police could’ve come in and killed him and then his kid wouldn’t have had a father."
Police said that while they are seeking to arrest the man, they also want to help make a bad situation better.
Authorities are urging the man to come forward and turn himself in so that they might be able to help find the resources he needs for his child.
“We certainly understand that people have needs," Philadelphia Police Capt. Sekou Kinebrew told a reporter. "That’s just not the way to go about fulfilling those needs."
“There may be some specialized services for this individual and his family that he could be in need of, too," he added. "Unfortunately, the only way at this point he may be able to get them, is if he comes in and sees us."
If anyone has any information on the incident, police are urging them to call the Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3354.
