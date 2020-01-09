As Man Robs Pharmacy, He Apologizes in Note to Clerk: 'I Have a Sick Child'

The cashier complied with his request, putting all the money in a plastic bag that he gave her. Then, the man simply left.

It's unclear just how much money the man walked away with, but surveillance video taken at the scene shows the cashier going to the register twice, CBS 3 reports. Police also couldn't confirm if the man was carrying a gun at the time.

Police later described the man as being 30-40 years old, and standing approximately 5-feet-10. He also had a mustache and was wearing a pair of glasses.

“If you’re desperate, you’ll do something desperate," Rite Aid shopper Peachola Lamkin told CBS 3. “Just because you have a sick child, there’s no reason to rob a store."

“I don’t know if he was armed but he put the store workers in danger," she added. "He put himself in danger because the police could’ve come in and killed him and then his kid wouldn’t have had a father."

