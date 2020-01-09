Dad of Newborn Kidnapped From Murdered Mom Speaks Out About His Doubts & Heartbreak

"She deserves more. She deserves way more," Carey told ABC News in an exclusive interview on Thursday.

"I'm waiting for that text message, like, 'Hey sweetie, how we doing?'" he shared. "Just waiting to hear her voice. I still don't believe it. I just don't believe it. It's really not real."



It was Carey who first reported Broussard and their newborn daughter, Margo, missing on December 13, after he came home from work to find the house empty.

"Her car … everything's at the house," Carey told KVUE at the time. "The baby stuff … everything. Nothing's gone except her and the baby."



Police found no signs of struggle within the home and Carey later noted to reporters that the only missing item was Broussard's phone, which had been turned off.