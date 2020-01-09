Dad of Newborn Kidnapped From Murdered Mom Speaks Out About His Doubts & Heartbreak

It's been a harrowing month for the family of Heidi Broussard, the mother from Austin, Texas, who mysteriously vanished with her 2-week-old baby in December and was later found dead in the trunk of her best friend's car. And even though Broussard's fiancé, Shane Carey, is overjoyed to be reunited with his daughter Margo, he says he's still in disbelief that he'll never see the mother of his children again.
"She deserves more. She deserves way more," Carey told ABC News in an exclusive interview on Thursday.
Police were stumped as to what could have happened to the well-liked mother of two, until their investigation led them to the home of Magen Fieramusca.
Fieramusca was charged with two counts of kidnapping and one count of tampering with a corpse, though murder charges have yet to be filed in the case.
When police questioned Fieramusca about the birth of her child, whom she named Luna Mae, her memory suddenly got "foggy."
According to The Washington Post, she claimed to have given birth on December 12 -- the same day Broussard and Margo went missing -- but suddenly couldn't remember the name of the birthing center where it happened. And when a mutual friend saw Fieramusca in the delivery room on the day Broussard gave birth, she now says she didn't appear to be one week away from giving birth.
There were other signs, too. Ones that friends and family wouldn't notice as odd until later.
Like the day baby Margo was born and about to be handed to her grandfather for the first time. Fieramusca allegedly interrupted the hand-off, proclaiming that she wanted to hold the baby first. That night, she also asked to stay over the Carey's apartment before driving back to her home in Houston the following day. The couple obliged, and lent her the key -- which Carey says he never saw again.
And then there were things no one knew about, until law enforcement officers searched Fieramusca's home.
Like the incriminating Google searches Fiermusca made in the weeks before the murder -- 162 for the name "Heidi Broussard" and several more for “reasons for Amber Alert” and “Amber Alert issued Austin."
Speaking with ABC News this week, Carey said he's been plagued by endless questions about what happened to his fiancée that day.
"I want to look at her straight in the eyes and ask her why?" Carey said of Fieramusca. "That's all I want to say. There's no reason for any of this. I believe somebody talked her into it. I mean, from knowing Magen, I would never imagine it."
He also brought up the theory that a second person may have been involved.
"I don't know what happened," he continued. "Heidi is way stronger than Magen. There has to be a second person. There is no way Magen was by herself."
Carey also voiced frustration over why Fieramusca hasn't been charged with murder yet.
"I guess it's tampering with evidence, [but] how is no one charged [with murder]?" he asked. "There has to be someone charged. I don't know why this happened. She had my baby in her room supposedly. So it had to be her. … She had to be involved."
