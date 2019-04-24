Woman Who Inspired J.Lo's 'Hustlers' Character Sues for $40 Million

STX Entertainment/Annapurna Pictures
Looks like not everybody was charmed by Jennifer Lopez's character in Hustlers. It seems the woman who inspired J.Lo's role as Ramona is suing producers -- including J.Lo's production company, Nuyorican Productions -- for $40 million, because of the way she came off on screen.
And the woman in question, Samantha Barbash, isn't holding back.
(Yep, it sounds like this definitely has the potential to get ugly.)
For those who haven't seen it, 'Hustlers' is about strippers who steal money from their rich clients.
In the lawsuit, Samantha says the movie attempted to "exploit" her and even tried to get her to sign a waiver.
According to People, Samantha feels the movie defamed her character by showing Ramona using drugs around her children, and now, she's fighting for what she feels she deserves.
What is that, exactly? Well, $20 million for compensatory damages and $20 million in punitive damages -- basically, a lot of cash.
At this point, fans don't seem impressed with the lawsuit.
It seems like many commenters don't believe she has a leg to stand on, but it's clear that Samantha and her lawyer must think she has a case, or they wouldn't be pursuing this lawsuit.
And of course, being played by J.Lo kinda loses its sheen if someone's worried about being shown in a negative light ... even though it's an honor that most of us will never get to experience in our lifetime.
We're definitely interested to see how this plays out.
If Samantha's character has truly been defamed and she's dealing with the backlash from the movie in her real life, she certainly should fight for her own justice. But Ramona was a bada-- in the movie, and like those fans said, we'd love to be portrayed by J.Lo if given the chance.
Just saying!
