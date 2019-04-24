Woman Who Inspired J.Lo's 'Hustlers' Character Sues for $40 Million



STX Entertainment/Annapurna Pictures

Looks like not everybody was charmed by Jennifer Lopez's character in Hustlers. It seems the woman who inspired J.Lo's role as Ramona is suing producers -- including J.Lo's production company, Nuyorican Productions -- for $40 million, because of the way she came off on screen.

And the woman in question, Samantha Barbash, isn't holding back.

(Yep, it sounds like this definitely has the potential to get ugly.)