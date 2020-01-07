Woman’s Cheating Boyfriend Gets Her Sister Pregnant & Mom Blames Her for RSVPing No to the Wedding

In her post, the woman fully admits that she's more upset with her sister than she is with the guy who left her.

" My sister is marrying my ex-bf who she started dating while I was still in a relationship with him," she wrote. "Yes, I know my ex was a scumbag too, but honestly, it hurts more my own sister did this to me over his cheating lying a--."

Making matters worse, though, is that she really doesn't want to go to the nuptials -- and she's feeling pressure from her family.

"At first, everyone was on my side and didn't urge for reconciliation and respected my desire to be nowhere near those two," she explained. "But now they're getting married (and my sister is expecting her first kid/my parent's first grandkid) my mum is saying I should let the past stay in the past, and move on ... that [my] future niece deserves to have a loving extended family and a loving aunt."



But the poster just can't let it go.

"I don't want to just play happy families and let it go," she continued. "And I've staunchly refused to go to their wedding. The wedding is a celebration of the couple and I have zero interest in celebrating their love."



Is she wrong for not wanting to attend the wedding?