Pubic Hair Starts Growing on Woman's Face After Skin Graft To Fix Dog Bite

Now an adult and mother of one, Coombs recently went to the experts on E!'s 'Botched' to see what could be done.

In a clip for the upcoming episode, Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif listened intently as Coombs described what led to the surgery.

“It was open for a while,” Coombs said of her scar. “Like how the outside of Freddie Krueger’s face looks, with the burn? That’s what the inside looked like.”



Eventually, she was taken to a surgeon in hopes of rectifying the situation.

“He suggested the skin graft, [and to] take it from the groin," she shared. "They did the surgery, and then the hair started growing.”



“So you were getting pubic hair on your face?” Nassif asked Coombs.

“Yes," she replied. "Literal pubic hair. I don’t believe that the doctor mentioned I would grow pubic hair out of my patch. I don’t remember that.”

In the clip, Dubrow didn't hide his confusion over why a doctor would choose to take skin from the groin of all places, when there are plenty of other (pubic hair-free) zones that would make for better options.

“It’s interesting why they chose it from the groin, because there’s so many places,” he told Coombs in the clip. “They could’ve done the back, the abdomen. You obviously wouldn’t do the armpits.”

