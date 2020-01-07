Pubic Hair Starts Growing on Woman's Face After Skin Graft To Fix Dog Bite

When Crystal Coombs was just 9 years old, a terrifying dog mauling left her with terrible facial scarring. A noticeable chunk of skin had been taken from the upper portion of her right cheek, which she later described as Freddie Krueger-esque. Thanks to breakthroughs in plastic surgery, Coombs was able to undergo a skin graft surgery to replace the missing skin. But there was just one problem: The skin was taken from her groin area, which eventually led her to grow "literal pubic hair" on her cheek.
Now an adult and mother of one, Coombs recently went to the experts on E!'s 'Botched' to see what could be done.
In a clip for the upcoming episode, Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif listened intently as Coombs described what led to the surgery.
“It was open for a while,” Coombs said of her scar. “Like how the outside of Freddie Krueger’s face looks, with the burn? That’s what the inside looked like.”
Eventually, she was taken to a surgeon in hopes of rectifying the situation.
“He suggested the skin graft, [and to] take it from the groin," she shared. "They did the surgery, and then the hair started growing.”
“So you were getting pubic hair on your face?” Nassif asked Coombs.
“Yes," she replied. "Literal pubic hair. I don’t believe that the doctor mentioned I would grow pubic hair out of my patch. I don’t remember that.”
In the clip, Dubrow didn't hide his confusion over why a doctor would choose to take skin from the groin of all places, when there are plenty of other (pubic hair-free) zones that would make for better options.
“It’s interesting why they chose it from the groin, because there’s so many places,” he told Coombs in the clip. “They could’ve done the back, the abdomen. You obviously wouldn’t do the armpits.”
Coombs says that the bizarre side-effect of the surgery didn't actually bother her until recently.
But both doctors seem nervous to disrupt the repair -- which was actually pretty good, if you ignore the whole pubic hair part.
“We’re a little amazed that you could have that large of a chunk taken out of an area where there’s so many facial nerve branches. This is expertly done reconstruction work," Dubrow said in the clip.
“Crystal’s case is actually deceptively very complicated,” he explained. “That skin graft is very close to critical anatomic structures like the nose, the cheeks and the eye, that if altered, even a little bit, can change the entire shape of the face, and look very deformed.”
Oof. This is certainly a case you don't hear about every day.
