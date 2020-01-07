Angry Driver Shoots 2 Kids for Throwing Snowballs at Passing Cars

Police in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, are searching for an anonymous driver who allegedly shot two preteens Saturday for throwing snowballs at passing cars. The gunman's bullets struck a 12-year-old girl twice and a 13-year-old boy once in the arm. Although the wounds aren't fatal, the incident has understandably terrified parents and children in the local area.
Milwaukee police reported the incident in a series of tweets Monday.
On Twitter, police explained that the incident occurred around 8 p.m. Saturday. When police arrived at the 6100 Block of West Birch Street, they found the 12-year-old girl injured from nonlife-threatening gunshot wounds, and minutes later, they discovered the 13-year-old boy, who was also struck during the shooting.
Police applied first aid to both children before taking rushing them to a hospital for treatment.
Police have yet to apprehend the driver of the vehicle, and they are asking the public for help.
Authorities are scouring surveillance footage at the Housing Authority office in search of more information about what happened. Meanwhile, neighbors of the children who were shot told ABC 7 that they were shocked and horrified about what happened.
"That's what happened?" one anonymous neighbor told ABC 7 after learning the cause of the shooting. "A snowball?"
Another neighbor was heartbroken something like this could happen in the community -- especially over a harmless kid prank.
"All I heard was just the shots. I just heard the shots. It was so close," Ravell Davis told the station.
The father was inside his home with his family when shots rang out, and he recalled diving to the ground as soon as they heard them.
"Me and my wife, we got six kids. We in the kitchen [and] all of the sudden you hear all these loud booms, so I actually told everybody to get down," Davis recalled. "It's getting bad, you know. It's ridiculous when you look outside and the front and side of your house is taped off. It's getting real crazy now."
Although little is known about the shooter, police are following one lead they hope will direct them to something.
One of the snowballs the children threw was said to have hit a white Toyota, which was when the driver of the vehicle fired shots before speeding driving away.
Authorities hope that by spreading the story far and wide, someone somewhere will come forward with more information. On Twitter, police asked anyone who may have information on the shooting to call police at (414) 935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS.
