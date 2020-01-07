Angry Driver Shoots 2 Kids for Throwing Snowballs at Passing Cars

Police have yet to apprehend the driver of the vehicle, and they are asking the public for help.

Authorities are scouring surveillance footage at the Housing Authority office in search of more information about what happened. Meanwhile, neighbors of the children who were shot told ABC 7 that they were shocked and horrified about what happened.

"That's what happened?" one anonymous neighbor told ABC 7 after learning the cause of the shooting. "A snowball?"

Another neighbor was heartbroken something like this could happen in the community -- especially over a harmless kid prank.

"All I heard was just the shots. I just heard the shots. It was so close," Ravell Davis told the station.

The father was inside his home with his family when shots rang out, and he recalled diving to the ground as soon as they heard them.



"Me and my wife, we got six kids. We in the kitchen [and] all of the sudden you hear all these loud booms, so I actually told everybody to get down," Davis recalled. "It's getting bad, you know. It's ridiculous when you look outside and the front and side of your house is taped off. It's getting real crazy now."