Husband Gives Wife a Hard 'No' After She Suggests Naming Their Baby 'John Doe'

Over the years, we've heard our fair share of baby name debates. Most of the time, the argument is over a unique baby name that just seems to push the boundaries of creativity a little too much. (Ahem, Pilot Inspektor.) But one man on Reddit is having the opposite problem -- he's been going at it with his wife, who wants a baby name that's actually a bit too common: John Doe.
The problem started when the man's wife lost her grandfather last September.
Many people agreed with him, and noted that there are plenty of practical reasons why the name just wouldn't work.
"People will think it's a faux/fake name," one person commented. "It's going to cause him major problems with passports and ID as well as job and college applications. He may have issues with medical stuff etc as ... well you know exactly what it's used for."
"This could seriously [expletive] up his life," they added.
"As someone who has worked in a call center I can confirm that these kinds of names are treated with the utmost scrutiny," another person added. "Naming anyone such a common prank name is asking for problems."
"Since John Doe is used as a name for someone who cannot be identified, having this name could put his life and health in serious jeopardy due to confusion," someone else said. "I understand why your wife would be upset, but the safety of your son should come first in this regard."
But not everyone agreed with him. In fact, a few people were on his wife's side.
"John Doe is a bad name," one person admitted. "However, not even allowing in as a middle name should be acceptable."
"Naming your child is a joint thing," another person said. "Vetoing completely her recent and dearly departed grandfather's name is kind of an [expletive] move, she has a point there."
"Seems to me the middle name is a good compromise," the commenter continued. "But that is the word here, compromise. The baby's name has to be something you both decide on. Talk, figure it out together
Yet another person agreed, urging him to allow it "as a middle name at least."
Honestly, we think that's the perfect compromise in this case.
