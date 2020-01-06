Husband Gives Wife a Hard 'No' After She Suggests Naming Their Baby 'John Doe'

His wife, who is currently about 6 months pregnant, feels compelled to name their soon-to-be baby boy after her beloved grandfather, John. That wouldn't be an issue, he says, if it weren't for one little thing: The poster's last name is Doe.

"I liked her grandfather, and I know he and my wife were very close, but I won't even consider it, not even for our son's middle name," the man explained. "I feel that's just setting him up a world of problems, especially when he grows up and has to apply for jobs. Nobody's going to believe 'John Doe' is his real name."

But his wife isn't convinced.

"My wife thinks I'm being an [expletive] for vetoing a name with a strong family connection and says I'm exaggerating the issues he would face," he continued.

Now, he wants to know: Is he being a jerk, or is he totally in the right here?