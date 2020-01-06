Police Say Someone Intentionally Released Bedbugs Into a Pennsylvania Walmart

Bedbugs are often difficult to spot because of their size, but they multiply quickly and create major headaches for those affected.

According to PestWorld.org, they're often confused with other pests, such as fleas. But unlike fleas, they can leave nasty bites and welts on human skin, which is often a person's first sign that there's a problem. They typically infest things like couches and bed frames, but will also take refuge inside things like purses, toys, and even lamps. Believe it or not, the outlet reports that 1 in 5 Americans has had a bedbug infestation at one point or another in their home -- or if they haven't, chances are they know someone who has.

And if you think they're easy to get rid of, think again.



"Bed bugs are experts at hiding," according to the CDC.



They can also draw blood from a person for up to five minutes before "retreating to digest," PestWorld.org reports -- and they can survive on that blood for several months before needing to eat again. They can also withstand a wide range of temperatures -- from nearly freezing to 122 degrees Fahrenheit -- which means that if you want to get rid of them for good, you probably have to call in the professionals. And if you do, prepared to lay out a chunk of change. According to CNN, professional exterminations of bedbugs can typically cost between $200 to $1,500 per room, and sometimes, you need more than one visit.