Meet the Newborn Twins Who Were Born in Different Decades

Gilliam gave birth to Joslyn at 11:37 p.m. on New Year's Eve, and just 30 minutes later, Jaxon arrived -- just in time to ring in 2020.

Joslyn Grace Guilen Tello weighed just 4 lbs., 11 oz., at her birth and was the last baby born at the hospital in 2019, the Daily Mail reported. Her brother, Jaxon DeWayne Mills Tello, officially arrived at 12:07 a.m. on New Year's Day at 4 lbs., 5 oz., and was the first baby to be born at the hospital in 2020.

The twins' parents weren't actually shocked that Joslyn was born before her brother.

"We've known for a while that she was going to be born first,” Gilliam shared at a news conference on Friday, WTHR reported. "She's been in position for most of the pregnancy. Of course, he was breech. So, it took a while for him to come."