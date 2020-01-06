Meet the Newborn Twins Who Were Born in Different Decades

It's not unusual for twins to be born several minutes apart from one another. And in rare cases, twins are sometimes born hours apart. But few have a story as unique as Joslyn and Jaxon Tello -- two twins from Pendleton, Indiana, who were born before and after midnight on December 31, 2019. In other words: Their official birthdays aren't just in different years but also in different decades.
Their mom, Dawn Gilliam, wasn't actually due until February 19, 2020. But on New Year's Eve, she was in for a big surprise.
Gilliam gave birth to Joslyn at 11:37 p.m. on New Year's Eve, and just 30 minutes later, Jaxon arrived -- just in time to ring in 2020.
Joslyn Grace Guilen Tello weighed just 4 lbs., 11 oz., at her birth and was the last baby born at the hospital in 2019, the Daily Mail reported. Her brother, Jaxon DeWayne Mills Tello, officially arrived at 12:07 a.m. on New Year's Day at 4 lbs., 5 oz., and was the first baby to be born at the hospital in 2020.
The twins' parents weren't actually shocked that Joslyn was born before her brother.
"We've known for a while that she was going to be born first,” Gilliam shared at a news conference on Friday, WTHR reported. "She's been in position for most of the pregnancy. Of course, he was breech. So, it took a while for him to come."
Despite the happy arrival of their twins, the couple says they are "still kind of overwhelmed."
(And really, can you blame them?)
During the press conference, Tello shared that the couple talked about how "it would be great to have them born on different dates."
Still, they didn't quite imagine it playing out this way.
"But here we are with this surprise -- different dates, different years," Tello continued. "That was definitely interesting for us for sure. We're still kind of speechless still.”
Gilliam described herself as "very shocked" but overjoyed at the arrival of her twins -- who are sure going to keep the year 2020 interesting for their excited new parents.
