TLC Reportedly Fires Kate Gosselin, Thanks to Latest Court Ruling

The past year has certainly been a rough one for Kate Gosselin, and now, it seems like it's just getting worse. According to a new report, Kate's been fired by TLC, thanks to the fact that she's been found in contempt of court after filming with her kids when she shouldn't have. Now we can't help but wonder what her next move is going to be.
It seems TLC didn't look fondly on Kate for breaking the rules about filming with her kids.
According to Radar Online, Kate went in front of a Pennsylvania judge on December 19 and was hit with a $1,500 fine payable to ex Jon Gosselin for violating the judge's order on filming with her kids who are under 18, which include Alexis, Aaden, Joel, and Leah. And while she was in court that day, she made a pretty surprising admission.
“Kate stated in court that TLC has terminated their relationship with her,” an insider said.
Although it doesn't seem Kate shared any other details, it sounds like the kids are doing well.
In fact, the source noted that "the kids are doing great with school," which is wonderful to hear.
Considering all the drama that's been going on with their parents (and how public it all is), it's good to know that they're still doing OK -- even though the situation has to affect them at least a little. But then again, that's probably part of why the judge ruled that it's not in their best interest to be filming.
In the meantime, it appears one of Kate's oldest daughters is trying to distance herself from the family.
An earlier report claimed that Mady -- who's in college now -- wants her own life separate from Kate, so it looks as if the Gosselin family has been undergoing a lot of changes lately.
And with Mady and Cara in college, and Hannah and Collin living with their dad, Jon Gosselin, full time, it seems that Kate's once full household is a bit smaller these days.
We wonder how Jon's feeling about all of this.
Our guess is "vindicated," being that he's been so vocal about wanting to get the kids off of TV ASAP. Now, it sounds like he got his wish.
We're interested to find out what Kate's next big plan is now that she's been axed by TLC. Time will tell.
