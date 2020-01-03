Woman Borrowed Neighbor's Phone to Call Police & Allegedly Confess to Killing Her 4-Year-Old

Lester was placed under arrest. When police entered the home, they found her daughter's body in the basement.

Nicole Lester (4/16/1990) has been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for aggravated murder in relation to the homicide on Losee Drive this morning. pic.twitter.com/sGG9qR2Raj

“Officers noted many sharp edged type wounds to the deceased female’s body,” the affidavit noted.



Meanwhile, Lester's 6-year-old son was asleep upstairs. The children's grandmother also lived with them in the family home, but wasn't there at the time of the incident.

Lester was later taken to the West Valley Police Department for questioning before she was booked at Salt Lake County Jail on charges of aggravated murder.

Lester's older son was taken into the custody of his grandmother after she arrived home.