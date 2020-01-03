Woman Borrowed Neighbor's Phone to Call Police & Allegedly Confess to Killing Her 4-Year-Old

A mother of two from West Valley City, Utah, has been arrested because police believe she murdered her 4-year-old daughter. Nicole Terri Lester went to her neighbor's house at around 5 a.m. on New Year's Eve, where she reportedly told the woman she killed her daughter, Laney Vos.
Lester reportedly then called police and confessed.
Lester was placed under arrest. When police entered the home, they found her daughter's body in the basement.
“Officers noted many sharp edged type wounds to the deceased female’s body,” the affidavit noted.
Meanwhile, Lester's 6-year-old son was asleep upstairs. The children's grandmother also lived with them in the family home, but wasn't there at the time of the incident.
Lester was later taken to the West Valley Police Department for questioning before she was booked at Salt Lake County Jail on charges of aggravated murder.
Lester's older son was taken into the custody of his grandmother after she arrived home.
As shocking as this incident is, it isn't the first time Lester has been arrested.
Lester has faced charges of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as a misdemeanor assault in a domestic violence incident in 2012.
In 2013, Lester pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in a case that also involved domestic violence, and in 2014 she pleaded guilty to assault in exchange for a second count of assault and a charge of domestic violence in the presence of a child, which was later dismissed. As part of her probation, Lester was required to undergo mental health and domestic violence evaluations.
"It’s hard to even comprehend something like this," Vainuku told KSL. "This is something that’s extremely difficult."
Neighbors now say they wish they could have done something -- anything -- to prevent the tragedy.
“I just wish that I had seen some sort of sign so I could’ve called somebody,” Tanya Powell told a KSL reporter. “It’s devastating; she was a beautiful little girl.”
