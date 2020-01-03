7-Year-Old Rushed to the ER After Accidentally Swallowing Apple AirPod

If you've ever splurged on a pair of Apple AirPods, you probably learned quickly that those babies are sometimes more trouble than they're worth. Sure, they work well and all, but they're also constantly getting lost (in couch cushions, pockets of clothing, you name it), and they cost a fortune to replace. Just ask Kiara Stroud. The Georgia mom was put through quite a scare this week after her 7-year-old swallowed an Apple AirPod, not long after receiving it as a Christmas gift.
-
According to his mother, the incident wasn't intentional or even part of some silly dare someone put to her son.
She told WSB-TV that the boy was actually holding one of the wireless earbuds in his mouth by the longer end (aka the part that doesn't go in your ear), when he accidentally swallowed it.
Stroud, who works for the U.S. Postal Service, was at work at the time, but she got a frantic call from her mother about what happened. Soon after, the boy was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors quickly X-rayed his stomach.
Right there, clear as day, they could see a visible Apple AirPod resting below his rib cage.
Ouch.
-
While peering at the X-ray machine along with the doctors, the boy's mom said she could barely believe her eyes.
“We actually saw it because it has metal in it, so we could see it in the X-ray and I’m like, ‘This boy really swallowed his AirPod!’” Stroud told the news station.
(Honestly -- that's not exactly a story you'd make up!)
-
-
In the end, doctors decided against any invasive methods, and told the boy he'd have to wait until the AirPod made its way out "naturally."
Yikes.
We're willing to bet that after pooping out an Apple AirPod, this kid is never going to do that again. (In fact, the boy told WSB-TV that he's nervous to even have his phone near him, for fear that it will connect to the earpod in his stomach.)
Stroud is vowing to stick with old-fashioned headphones for now -- at least until her son gets a little older, according to Fox43.
She also hopes that in sharing her bizarre story (which she admits is pretty "embarrassing"), she can help warn other parents about the potential risks. After all, she never expected her son to pop an earbud in his mouth (let alone swallow it), but after he did, she's just grateful that he didn't choke.
Share this Story