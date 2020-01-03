7-Year-Old Rushed to the ER After Accidentally Swallowing Apple AirPod

According to his mother, the incident wasn't intentional or even part of some silly dare someone put to her son.

She told WSB-TV that the boy was actually holding one of the wireless earbuds in his mouth by the longer end (aka the part that doesn't go in your ear), when he accidentally swallowed it.

Stroud, who works for the U.S. Postal Service, was at work at the time, but she got a frantic call from her mother about what happened. Soon after, the boy was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors quickly X-rayed his stomach.

Right there, clear as day, they could see a visible Apple AirPod resting below his rib cage.

Ouch.