A Father & His 9-Year-Old Daughter Shot & Killed After Hunter Mistakes Them for Deer

Kim Drawdy likely expected to spend New Year's Day breathing in the crisp winter air and bonding with his 9-year-old daughter Lauren. But instead, the father and daughter from Walterboro, South Carolina, lost their lives in a tragic hunting accident gone wrong, when a fellow hunter mistook them for deer, CNN reported.
Tragedy struck around 2:30 in the afternoon Wednesday, in a wooded area behind the family's home.
Drawdy, 30, and his daughter were with two fellow hunters at the time, on what happened to be the last day of the hunting season, according to WCSC. The group was "driving deer" -- a term that essentially means moving deer into an area where you then intend to hunt.
But somewhere in that process, one of the other hunters fired shots that unintentionally struck the father and daughter.
"When I got the message, I just couldn't believe it," Kim's brother Benny Drawdy told WCBD. "My heart stopped when they told me it was my brother and his daughter."
The story comes just over a month after another hunting accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a young boy.
In that case, 9-year-old Colton Williams was accidentally shot and killed by his father on Thanksgiving Day.
The tragedy left his family unbelievably devastated, though they did reveal that Colton's death ultimately saved the lives of three other children -- organs were donated to two children in South Carolina and a child in Virginia.
"I was so proud when Colton’s dad comforted his family by saying, 'There are good days, and there are bad days," the boy's grandfather, Vince Furtick, recalled to WRDW. "'Today is a bad day. But there will be good days to come.' We struggle forward praying for the pain to ease."
For now, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has not released further details surrounding the accident.
Police expect to know more Sunday when autopsy results are finalized and an official cause and manner of death is announced. Until then, an investigation into the accident continues.
