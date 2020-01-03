A Father & His 9-Year-Old Daughter Shot & Killed After Hunter Mistakes Them for Deer

Tragedy struck around 2:30 in the afternoon Wednesday, in a wooded area behind the family's home.

Drawdy, 30, and his daughter were with two fellow hunters at the time, on what happened to be the last day of the hunting season, according to WCSC. The group was "driving deer" -- a term that essentially means moving deer into an area where you then intend to hunt.

But somewhere in that process, one of the other hunters fired shots that unintentionally struck the father and daughter.

"When I got the message, I just couldn't believe it," Kim's brother Benny Drawdy told WCBD. "My heart stopped when they told me it was my brother and his daughter."

