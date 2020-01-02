The Chris Watts Movie Isn't the Only 'Ripped From the Headlines' Film Coming to Lifetime

Good news for true crime fans who also can't get enough of Lifetime movies: This is our year! Although we've been super psyched for the Chris Watts movie, it seems like there are so many other movies coming to Lifetime that are also "ripped from the headlines." And judging by the lineup so far, they all sound so good

We're going to need to clear a lot of our weekends very soon ... 

  • Aside from the Chris Watts movie, which premieres January 25, four other movies are coming to Lifetime starting this month. 

    These movies are all based on actual crimes that happened in real life -- and all of them sound like pretty fascinating cases. Best of all, they're all original Lifetime movies, so we already know they're going to be super juicy. How did we get so lucky?!

  • 'Stolen by My Mother: The Kamiyah Mobley Story' premieres January 18. 

    Starring Niecy Nash, Rayven Ferrell, and Ta'Rhonda Jones, this movie tells the story of a woman named Gloria Williams who, after having a miscarriage, posed as a nurse to kidnap a newborn from a mother, Shanara Mobley. It wasn't until years later that the newborn grew up and wanted to join the workforce that she found out her mother wasn't actually her mother -- and it all spirals downward from there. 

  • 'Poisoned Love: The Stacey Castor Story' premieres February 1. 

    After Stacey Castor (Nia Varadalos) remarries following her husband's death, her new spouse (and boss), David (Mike Dopud) is found dead by suicide ... and then, her daughter, Ashley (Chanelle Peloso), also attempts to take her own life. This puts suspicion onto Stacey.

    Is she the one responsible for all of these deaths?

  • 'The Neighbor in the Window' premieres February 8. 

    Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Jenn Lyon star in The Neighbor in the Window, a movie about a woman named Karen who moves to Washington for her husband's job. She befriends her neighbor, but then her neighbor's lies start ruining her life, and could lead to some pretty serious consequences.

  • 'You Can't Take My Daughter' premieres February 15. 

    In this movie, law student Amy Thompson (Lyndsy Fonseca) is attacked by a friend's friend, Dimitri (Hunter Burke). After she finds out she's pregnant from the rape, Amy decides to keep her baby and goes into hiding to escape Dimitri's constant torment. But when Dimitri ultimately files for custody, Amy's forced to go to court and fight. Amy's mother, Suzanne, is played by Kirstie Alley.

  • Sounds as if there's a lot to look forward to this winter. 

    Now, if anyone needs us, we'll be reading up on the cases that inspired all of these movies while we wait for them to premiere.

    We can't wait to catch these over the next several weeks. But just in case ... everybody should probably plan to watch with the lights on. It seems like there are plenty of scary moments in store -- and even more terrifying, they're all based on events that actually happened. 

    Eeek! 

