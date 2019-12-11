YouTuber Slams Cruel Trolls for Saying She ‘Made Up’ the Death of Her 3-Month-Old Son

Brittani Boren Leach/Instagram
Kaitlin Stanford
Kaitlin Stanford
Trending

Brittani Boren Leach and son Crew
Brittani Boren Leach/Instagram

Brittani Boren Leach has made quite a name for herself on YouTube, sharing her daily adventures as a busy, stay-at-home mom of four boys and stepmom to a tween daughter. But last week, the 29-year-old YouTube star revealed some heartbreaking news to her legion of followers: Leach's 3-month-old son Crew was suddenly found unresponsive, after being put down for a nap on Christmas Day. The grieving mom has been opening up about her "unbearable" pain in the wake of the incident, but she's also had to hit back at online trolls who've criticized her for sharing her journey and even accused her of faking it.

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement