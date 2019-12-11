YouTuber Slams Cruel Trolls for Saying She ‘Made Up’ the Death of Her 3-Month-Old Son

According to Leach, the family was at a relative's house when Crew went down for a nap. But when she returned to check on him, he wasn't breathing.

"I don’t have any words right now, other than to desperately ask for your prayers," Leach wrote in a December 26 post on Instagram. "Not the kind that you say 'I’m praying for you' and don’t, but the kind where you fall on your knees and beg God for a miracle ... We are living a nightmare, and I’m dying inside. Please pray for my baby. This can’t be real."



Thousands of fans jumped in with supportive comments, urging the mom not to give up hope.

"I just stopped and said a prayer for your sweet baby," one woman wrote. "I will keep him in every single prayer asking for a miracle."

"Oh Brittani, I’m paralyzed by this news," added fellow influencer Aaryn Williams. "A minute won’t go by that the two of you aren’t in my deepest prayers."

Even famous friends chimed in, such as Chelsea Houska of Teen Mom 2, who wrote, "PRAYING. So hard."

"I remember meeting your beautiful baby Crew in October," wrote Joanna Gaines on another post. "Praying for y'all right now."

