YouTuber Slams Cruel Trolls for Saying She ‘Made Up’ the Death of Her 3-Month-Old Son

Brittani Boren Leach has made quite a name for herself on YouTube, sharing her daily adventures as a busy, stay-at-home mom of four boys and stepmom to a tween daughter. But last week, the 29-year-old YouTube star revealed some heartbreaking news to her legion of followers: Leach's 3-month-old son Crew was suddenly found unresponsive, after being put down for a nap on Christmas Day. The grieving mom has been opening up about her "unbearable" pain in the wake of the incident, but she's also had to hit back at online trolls who've criticized her for sharing her journey and even accused her of faking it.
According to Leach, the family was at a relative's house when Crew went down for a nap. But when she returned to check on him, he wasn't breathing.
"I don’t have any words right now, other than to desperately ask for your prayers," Leach wrote in a December 26 post on Instagram. "Not the kind that you say 'I’m praying for you' and don’t, but the kind where you fall on your knees and beg God for a miracle ... We are living a nightmare, and I’m dying inside. Please pray for my baby. This can’t be real."
Thousands of fans jumped in with supportive comments, urging the mom not to give up hope.
"I just stopped and said a prayer for your sweet baby," one woman wrote. "I will keep him in every single prayer asking for a miracle."
"Oh Brittani, I’m paralyzed by this news," added fellow influencer Aaryn Williams. "A minute won’t go by that the two of you aren’t in my deepest prayers."
Even famous friends chimed in, such as Chelsea Houska of Teen Mom 2, who wrote, "PRAYING. So hard."
"I remember meeting your beautiful baby Crew in October," wrote Joanna Gaines on another post. "Praying for y'all right now."
As the days wore on, Leach continued to post updates and photos from the hospital, as the family prayed for Crew's recovery.
The infant had been rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors and nurses made every attempt to save his life.
On Friday, Leach shared an emotional update, showing her leaning over her baby's bedside, holding his hand with tears in her eyes:
"Right now Crew is 'stable' and the ventilator is breathing for him. They are working on stabilizing his body and tomorrow he will have an MRI to determine his brain function and that will determine the next step. I can’t explain to you what this feels like. This kind of thing only happens to 'other' people. Not me. I just want to crawl in bed with my baby and nurse him. Instead I’m standing here with a breast-pump in my bra where my baby should be ... begging God for a miracle. Please continue to pray. Please. I don’t think I can go on without him."Just one day later came another update, as Leach shared that Crew's "tiny earthly body" was still alive, although she already knew in her heart he was "already dancing and playing in Heaven."
"We have some hard decisions to make over the next 12 hours, that no parent should ever have to make. We need prayer now, more than before, specifically prayers for peace and clarity on the decisions that have to be made, and for our hearts, the pain is unbearable. I keep thinking that I will wake up from this nightmare, but I don’t. The outpouring of love and support has been astounding and we cannot even comprehend the amount of love we have been shown."
But despite the outpouring of support -- from friends and family, as well as strangers -- there began to emerge a chorus of other voices.
Some began to make assumptions about the reason Crew suddenly stopped breathing, even though no details were given.
"Has he been vaccinated?" asked one woman. "If yes ... SUE ... don't let them get away with this."
"How does a healthy baby that goes down for a nap, just stop breathing and have swelling in the brain?!!" another questioned. "Not trying to sound rude or out of place, I am truly wondering how this kinda stuff just happens!!"
According to the Daily Mail, it was another callous comment that prompted Leach to issue a response -- a comment that asked, "Is it real?"
The user was presumably hinting at other internet hoaxes launched by YouTube stars in the past, the newspaper reported. For Leach, however, this one hit way below the belt.
"Please keep in mind that we can see your comments, questions and conversations with one another," Leach wrote in a post Wednesday. "Put yourself in our shoes (which is impossible to do) and ask yourself If you’d want to read what you’re about to write or say."
On Tuesday, Leach shared that the family had finally reached the heartbreaking decision to remove Crew from life support.
There was one silver lining amid all of this heartbreak: Her son would become an organ donor, and in his death provide life to several other babies.
"We will be going into the operating room tomorrow at noon to potentially save 3 to 4 babies lives," Leach wrote in another post. "Tonight we are soaking up every moment with him by bathing him, holding him and loving him. We ask that you keep our family in your prayers tomorrow, knowing that it will be the hardest day of our life."
On Wednesday, she gave an update once more, sharing that Crew had officially died.
"Our sweet Crew went to be with Jesus today," Leach wrote in a caption, which accompanied an illustration of her son held in the arms of Jesus. "I rode on the bed with him to the OR, with Jeff walking beside me as the surgical team pushed us through the halls. People lined the halls to pay their respects to our little hero and then we said the hardest goodbye of our lives."
At the time, Leach admitted that she's heartbroken, at a loss for words, and even angry.
"Crew’s Story has reached masses, and it selfishly hurts me that it has," the mother shared, adding that she's "thankful for all the love and support that we have been shown," but aware of the critical comments that have also come her way.
"Right now Crew is dancing and playing in Heaven with Jeff’s brother, great grandparents, a little brother I never met, and some very special little boys," Leach wrote. "And one day we hope we to meet the three or four little lives that he has saved. But right now there’s a big hole in my heart and my arms feel empty. Please continue to pray for our strength in coming hours, days, weeks and years."
