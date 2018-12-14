Mama June & Boyfriend Slapped With Fines After Hotel Fight

Splash News
Things just seem to be getting worse and worse for Mama June and boyfriend Geno Doak these days. After June and Geno trashed a hotel room in Atlanta, it sounds like the couple has been hit with some hefty fines to repair the damage. We definitely saw this coming, but at this point, we're not sure if this will even make a difference in the path she's heading down.
-
Earlier this week, news broke that Geno and June destroyed a room at a Fairfield Inn & Suites they were staying in.
Reportedly, the damage is the result of a fight between June and Geno that turned physical and included ripped up $20 bills and a shattered mirror featuring bloody handprints.
Basically, it sounds like the scene was a disaster, and now, the couple will have to face the consequences.
-
Now, it appears June and Geno are facing a $1,000 fine.
According to The Blast, they'll have to pay for the damages, which makes total sense. Anyone would if they caused that kind of mess in a hotel room. Although there have been rumors that June's going broke, there's no word on what her financial situation might be ... or if she and Geno are even prepared to write this kind of check.
-
-
Since selling her house, June and Geno have been rumored to be bouncing from hotel to hotel.
An earlier report claimed that they were looking for another place to live long term, but obviously, that's not the case.
No updates on her relationship with her family, either. It appears Honey Boo Boo is still living with big sis, Lauryn, although her family is reportedly trying to intervene into June's downward spiral. So far, it doesn't sound like their efforts have been working, though.
-
We really hope to see June reunited with her kids soon.
We're not sure what it will take, but given that June is still facing the aftermath of her arrest in the spring, our fingers are crossed that her wake-up call is coming.
In the meantime, we just hope she and Geno can stay out of trouble. Is that even possible?
Share this Story