Mama June & Boyfriend Slapped With Fines After Hotel Fight

Things just seem to be getting worse and worse for Mama June and boyfriend Geno Doak these days. After June and Geno trashed a hotel room in Atlanta, it sounds like the couple has been hit with some hefty fines to repair the damage. We definitely saw this coming, but at this point, we're not sure if this will even make a difference in the path she's heading down. 

