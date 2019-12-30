Insensitive MIL Gives Woman Struggling To Conceive Baby Gifts for Christmas

To add insult to injury, the insensitive gift was given right after the woman received a negative pregnancy test.

In her post, the woman explained that she'd gotten her hopes up this month, believing she and her husband would finally be pregnant. But unfortunately, that wasn't the case.

To make matters worse, her cousin recently announced her own pregnancy, which left the woman feeling terrible. But it was her mother-in-law's Christmas gifts that really pushed her over the edge.

"[My] MIL has baby rabies. She put baby supplies in my stocking," the woman explained in her post.

"She was even gifted a book on how to be a grandmother by [my] father-in-law," she continued. "I had to hide in the bathroom and cry because I was so heartbroken. I appreciate the gesture ... it just feels like a lot of pressure on top of what I put on myself."

That is why the poster is wondering if she overreacted to the gift.

"She also called Dear Husband a few days later to ask if I had started [my period]," the woman continued. "I just think it's a lot."