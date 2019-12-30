Insensitive MIL Gives Woman Struggling To Conceive Baby Gifts for Christmas

iStock
Sometimes, it's not the pressure we put on ourselves to get pregnant that can make things difficult -- it's the unsolicited pressure we get from family and friends that can really sting. Such was the pain of one woman, who explained in a recent Reddit post that her mother-in-law gave her a stocking full of baby supplies for Christmas -- even though she knows the daughter-in-law has been trying unsuccessfully to get pregnant for a while.
-
To add insult to injury, the insensitive gift was given right after the woman received a negative pregnancy test.
-
People online were fuming over the mother-in-law's actions.
"You are not over reacting at all," one commenter wrote. "That is terribly rude of her. I hope your husband put her in her place. If you haven’t done so already, throw the stuff out or donate it. Don’t keep it unless you really want to."
"No you're not overreacting," another person added. "If she knows you're struggling at the moment then that was a highly insensitive thing to do to you."
"That is wildly inappropriate and very rude," a third commenter posted. "You are not overreacting. Your husband should be telling her [to] stop and back off."
-
-
At least one person, however, believes the woman and her MIL should talk it out.
"If your mother in law is usually a good one, please just let her know how this is hurting you (or let your husband)," the commenter urged her. "I'm sure she'd be mortified she is upsetting you."
Later on in the thread, the woman explained that normally her MIL isn't quite so insensitive.
"Sometimes she gets too involved and oversteps and this is definitely one of those situations," she wrote. "To answer some commonly asked questions, yes family knows we are trying (it would be our first, I didn't realize it would cause such a commotion!)."
"And DH did shut her down when she started in about my cycle," she added. "He was sweet about it, but it's not her beeswax."
The couple also came up with a plan to deal with her MIL going forward.
"Because of how involved she gets, and because of the Stocking Incident of 2019, we will probably keep any future news on the down low, just to prevent those sorts of convos in the future," the woman explained. "I'm happy announcing to her along with everyone else, and I'm sure she will be over the moon and floating somewhere in space."
Hopefully, this helps smooth over any lingering emotions the woman may have -- and nips things in the bud for the future.
Share this Story