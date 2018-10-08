Cops Called After Mama June & Geno Doak's Explosive Hotel Fight

The drama involving Mama June and Geno Doak continues. Apparently, June and Geno trashed a hotel room after they got into a fight -- and the aftermath definitely isn't pretty. We knew that they've been bouncing around from hotel to hotel since June sold her house earlier this year, but it sounds like their relationship isn't in a better place than it's been all year.
June and Geno reportedly destroyed the room they were staying in at Fairfield Inn & Suites.
According to TMZ, they were staying in the hotel a couple of months ago when they got into a fight that appears to have turned physical. Cops were reportedly called to the scene for a disturbance, and the damage is pretty costly -- sounds like at least $1,000.
So far, June and Geno have yet to comment on the situation.
Not only was furniture in the room broken, but they left some pretty suspicious stuff behind, too.
For example, ripped up $20 bills (why??) and a bloody handprint on a shattered mirror.
Whatever was going on in that hotel room wasn't good, but no matter how bad this fight might have gotten, it still doesn't seem as if it was enough to make Geno and June split for good.
This isn't the first time June and Geno have been seen at a hotel lately.
The couple was seen checking out of a Hyatt Place hotel in Atlanta earlier this month, and after their stay, they were reportedly off to find a more permanent place to live. No word on how the house hunting is going.
It's been a long year for June, ending in her indictment on felony and misdemeanor charges related to her arrest in the spring. It's hard to say what the future holds, but at this point, it looks bleak, especially if she doesn't get some help.
Here's hoping June can get it together soon.
We know her kids have to be worried about her (and the rest of her family is too). Living in hotels obviously isn't working out, so maybe she can find a better living situation soon?
Preferably without Geno ... but we're not sure that kind of split is in the cards. At least, not yet.
