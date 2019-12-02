Dad Proudly Kisses 5-Year-Old Daughter on the Lips & Doesn't Care What Haters Think

Matoka knows the photo may be controversial, but he said he's not about to take any criticism for his actions.

"If this photo of me kissing my 5-year-old daughter on the lips offends you, please unfriend me," he continued. "If any sort of loving affection shown between a parent and their child offends you, please unfriend me."

But the dad didn't stop there. He took a moment to send a message to all the haters who "sexualize" parental love in any way.

"In fact, if seeing a mother in public breast-feeding her baby also offends you, please unfriend me," he continued. "But just before you unfriend me, please take this with you and hide it inside your behind: STOP sexualizing fathers showing love and affection to their kids!!!!!"