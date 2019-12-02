Dad Proudly Kisses 5-Year-Old Daughter on the Lips & Doesn't Care What Haters Think

tyronematoka/Instagram
Few things can spark such heated debate than the question over whether it's appropriate to kiss your kid on the lips. (Just ask David Beckham, who recently kissed his 8-year-old daughter Harper on the lips and drew backlash from across the internet.) But Tyrone Matoka of Cronulla, Australia, isn't about to let a little social media backlash stop him. He recently posted a shot of himself kissing his 5-year-old, Amarlya -- and he doesn't want to hear any guff from the naysayers.
-
Matoka posted the photo on his Instagram to showcase the love he has for his little girl.
"There is no greater love, than that of a parent for their child," Matoka wrote in his Instagram caption, which drew dozens of comments from fellow parents.
"I have three daughters and will kiss them on the lips till the day I die," one dad wrote. "When my oldest recently was married and I walked her down the [aisle] we sealed the deal with a simple kiss."
-
Matoka knows the photo may be controversial, but he said he's not about to take any criticism for his actions.
"If this photo of me kissing my 5-year-old daughter on the lips offends you, please unfriend me," he continued. "If any sort of loving affection shown between a parent and their child offends you, please unfriend me."
But the dad didn't stop there. He took a moment to send a message to all the haters who "sexualize" parental love in any way.
"In fact, if seeing a mother in public breast-feeding her baby also offends you, please unfriend me," he continued. "But just before you unfriend me, please take this with you and hide it inside your behind: STOP sexualizing fathers showing love and affection to their kids!!!!!"
-
-
Plenty of people applauded the dad for taking a stand on a touchy topic.
"All I see is a father who loves his kid," one man wrote in the comments. "This is great. You are a great dad!"
"We DESPERATELY need MORE men like you in the world," another commenter wrote. "Love your message, you are making a huge difference in the world."
Another dad put it this way: "Mate my daughter is 9 and we always kiss on the lips and we did the same for our son who is now 20 and he turned out fine," he wrote. "People need to get their minds out of the gutter."
Share this Story