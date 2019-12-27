Mom Allegedly Pushed Toddler & Preschooler From Parking Garage in Christmas Murder-Suicide

Suffolk County District Attorney's Office; WCVB/YouTube
New details are starting to emerge about the tragic deaths of a mom and her two young children, who fell from a parking garage in Boston on Christmas Day. According to NBC News, authorities believe the incident was a double murder-suicide, and that Erin Pascal, 40, may have pushed her two children, Allison, 4, and Andrew, 18 months, off the structure before leaping to her own death.
All three family members were found unresponsive on the sidewalk below the parking garage, which is near Northeastern University.
Pascal is believed to have fled the home with her children after a domestic dispute with her husband, who hasn't been named.
Some on Twitter have speculated that postpartum depression may be behind the mother's sudden desperate act.
"Can you please speak to the fact that this could have been postpartum psychosis or postpartum depression?" tweeted Massachusetts congressional candidate Jamie Balsito on Thursday. "This type of tragedy happens all the time and no one seems to be able to connect the dots to this possibility."
Rollins said the investigation is still in the "very early stages," so it will be a while before more is known about what led Pascal to take her own life, as well as those of her children.
Still, Rollins did take a moment to urge others to seek help if they or someone they know is having similar thoughts of suicide.
“If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, there are services available to help you,” Rollins noted in a statement. “This Christmas Day tragedy demonstrates the urgency of addressing mental health, suicide and homicide.”
In the meantime, neighbors have shared their shock and confusion over the senseless deaths.
“It’s one thing to take your own life, but defenseless kids, it’s horrible,” Seth Tenenbaum, a neighbor who lives just a few doors down from the Pascals, told CBS Boston. “It’s just a horrible story. I mean, the defenseless kids. Anybody who could do that to their own children -- it’s terrible.”
If the name of the parking garage sounds eerily familiar, that's because it was also the structure from which college student Alexander Urtula jumped to his death in May, on the morning he was set to graduate. Months later, in October, police charged his girlfriend, Inyoung You, in connection with the death after finding coercive text messages to her boyfriend that allegedly encouraged his suicide.
Earlier this month, the parking garage -- which is owned and operated by Northeastern University -- was also the location of another suicide, though the victim's name in that case has not been released. In response to the latest incident, the university has since vowed to beef up security.
"Following Wednesday's tragic incident, the university has indefinitely blocked both pedestrian and vehicular access to the top two floors of the Renaissance Park garage," Shannon Nargi, a university spokesperson, told Patch.com. "This restricted access will continue until a permanent solution is implemented. In addition, effective immediately, there will be 24-hour security staffing in place to monitor the Renaissance Park garage."
