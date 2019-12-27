Mom Allegedly Pushed Toddler & Preschooler From Parking Garage in Christmas Murder-Suicide

All three family members were found unresponsive on the sidewalk below the parking garage, which is near Northeastern University.

Paramedics arrived around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to a grisly scene, Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins told WBUR radio. In addition to the three bodies, which were badly injured, they found children's shoes, eyeglasses, and the contents of a woman's purse, all strewn about the sidewalk below the Renaissance Park Garage in Roxbury, Massachusetts. On the top level of the garage, police found Pascal's SUV, abandoned with two children's car seats in the back.

"It was awful," Rollins shared. "[T]he impact of the fall was visible from the street."

First responders immediately rushed the mother and her children to a nearby hospital, where they died shortly after.



The graphic crime scene was disturbing for even seasoned police officers -- especially because it came on Christmas Day.

“Yesterday the unspeakable happened and now we are all struggling to make sense of the circumstances surrounding these deaths,” Rollins said Thursday, CBS 4 reported.