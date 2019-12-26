Newborn Stolen From Murdered Mom Finally Reunited With Dad For Bittersweet Christmas

It was Carey who first reported Broussard missing, after coming home from work on December 12 and finding the house empty.

Broussard had last been seen dropping off the couple's 6-year-old son at elementary school that morning, and presumably returned home, where her car was found sitting in the driveway with her purse still inside it.

"Her car … everything's at the house," Carey later told KVUE in an interview. "The baby stuff … everything. Nothing's gone except her and the baby."



Broussard's cellphone was missing too, but since it had been turned off, her whereabouts were even more of a mystery.