Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Celebrate Holidays Together Amid Playboy Playmate Controversy

This year has been full of relationship drama for Miley Cyrus, but when it comes to her relationship with Cody Simpson, it seems like all is well -- despite the rumors. As it turns out, Cody and Miley celebrated the holidays together, so although there's been a bit of a controversy surrounding Cody and a Playboy Playmate he was spotted with recently, these two are still going strong.
-
In Miley's Instagram Stories she shared on Christmas Day, there was Cody, in Nashville with the Cyrus fam.
-
Cody and Miley's relationship seemed on the rocks when he was spotted out with a Playboy Playmate in NYC.
Cody was seen out and about with Jordy Murray, December 2019's Playmate, and obviously, the photos that surfaced on TMZ had us a bit worried, being that we hadn't seen him and Miley together for weeks.
But now, it seems way more likely that Cody was just hanging out with a friend, because if he was cheating, we seriously doubt that Miley would have invited him to join her family Christmas. We're talking about a lady who knows what she wants, and we have a feeling that an unfaithful man ain't it.
-
-
Fans still aren't thrilled with Miley and Cody as a couple, though.
Looks like commenters are almost rooting for Miley and Cody to split up (uh oh). It's no surprise that people aren't impressed with Miley's love life, but this is a bit harsh. Honestly, we just want everyone involved to be happy -- and obviously, Miley and Cody are happy together.
-
Besides, Cody did give Miley a pretty rockin' gift.
Share this Story