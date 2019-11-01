Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Celebrate Holidays Together Amid Playboy Playmate Controversy

Regardless of what anyone might think, Miley and Cody are letting the haters know that they're definitely still together ... and those are some major heart eyes she's giving him and his guitar, too.

The fact that there were breakup and cheating rumors just days ago gives us a bit of pause, but honestly, it seems like everything is just fine. And given that this Christmas would have marked Miley and Liam's first wedding anniversary (according to TMZ, they've finally reached an agreement in their divorce settlement) it's good to see that Cody was by her side.