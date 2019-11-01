Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Celebrate Holidays Together Amid Playboy Playmate Controversy

codysimpson/Instagram
Nicole Pomarico
Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson
codysimpson/Instagram

This year has been full of relationship drama for Miley Cyrus, but when it comes to her relationship with Cody Simpson, it seems like all is well -- despite the rumors. As it turns out, Cody and Miley celebrated the holidays together, so although there's been a bit of a controversy surrounding Cody and a Playboy Playmate he was spotted with recently, these two are still going strong. 

  • In Miley's Instagram Stories she shared on Christmas Day, there was Cody, in Nashville with the Cyrus fam.

    Cody Simpson, Miley Cyrus
    mileycyrus/Instagram Stories

    Regardless of what anyone might think, Miley and Cody are letting the haters know that they're definitely still together ... and those are some major heart eyes she's giving him and his guitar, too. 

    The fact that there were breakup and cheating rumors just days ago gives us a bit of pause, but honestly, it seems like everything is just fine. And given that this Christmas would have marked Miley and Liam's first wedding anniversary (according to TMZ, they've finally reached an agreement in their divorce settlement) it's good to see that Cody was by her side.

  • Cody and Miley's relationship seemed on the rocks when he was spotted out with a Playboy Playmate in NYC. 

    Cody was seen out and about with Jordy Murray, December 2019's Playmate, and obviously, the photos that surfaced on TMZ had us a bit worried, being that we hadn't seen him and Miley together for weeks. 

    But now, it seems way more likely that Cody was just hanging out with a friend, because if he was cheating, we seriously doubt that Miley would have invited him to join her family Christmas. We're talking about a lady who knows what she wants, and we have a feeling that an unfaithful man ain't it.

  • Fans still aren't thrilled with Miley and Cody as a couple, though.

    Facebook comments

    Looks like commenters are almost rooting for Miley and Cody to split up (uh oh). It's no surprise that people aren't impressed with Miley's love life, but this is a bit harsh. Honestly, we just want everyone involved to be happy -- and obviously, Miley and Cody are happy together. 

  • Besides, Cody did give Miley a pretty rockin' gift. 

    Miley Cyrus
    codysimpson/Instagram Stories

    Not everyone would be into a gold skull necklace, but it seems to be exactly the kind of thing that Miley loves. Cody did good! 

    We're definitely interested to see where this relationship goes from here, because so far, it seems as if these two may actually have some staying power as a couple. They were an unexpected pairing, but who knows what the future could bring for them?

