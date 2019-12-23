The First Trailer for the Chris Watts Lifetime Movie Is Here

Chris Reardon/Lifetime
Nicole Pomarico
Sean Kleier in 'Chris Watts: Confessions Of A Killer'
Chris Reardon/Lifetime

Last year, Chris Watts made headlines for confessing to the murder of his pregnant wife and their two daughters, and now, we get a different perspective of how it all unfolded in a brand-new Lifetime movie. The trailer for Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer has arrived, and it looks like it's definitely going to be a juicy one.

  • The trailer shows Chris Watts being questioned by investigators, along with flashbacks he's having of his life with his wife. 

    'Chris Watts: Confessions Of A Killer'
    Lifetime via E! News

    It looks like happier times for Chris -- who's played by Sean Kleier -- and his wife, Shan'ann (played by Ashley Williams) and their kids. But ultimately, things get very dark very quickly as police continue to try to get the truth out of him.

  • The trailer goes on to show more of the investigation as Chris seemingly gets closer to making his confession. 

    'Chris Watts: Confessions of A Killer'
    Lifetime via E! News

    As actual investigators who worked on the real-life case have previously shared, it took several different techniques to get Chris to confess, and it wasn't until his own father was brought in that the truth finally began trickling out.

    And now, thanks to this trailer, it seems like the movie will be representing all of that ... from the questioning to the search for Shan'ann and her daughters.

  • By the end of the trailer, Chris appears to be finally making his confession.

    'Chris Watts: Confessions Of A Killer'
    Lifetime via E! News

    From what we've seen, it looks as if he's including the heartbreakingly real details the real Chris Watts shared when he opened up about the last moments with his daughters, Bella and Celeste, before he smothered them both.

    This is going to be a hard one to watch, but considering the public fascination with this case, It seems people are definitely going to continue talking after this -- especially because a documentary is set to air on Lifetime as well.

  • Here's the trailer in full: 

    Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer is set to debut on Lifetime on January 25, with a documentary called Beyond the Headlines: The Watts Family Tragedy airing immediately after on the network. 

    The wait is almost over, and soon, we'll have the chance to look at this difficult case yet another way.

