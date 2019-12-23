The First Trailer for the Chris Watts Lifetime Movie Is Here

Chris Reardon/Lifetime
Last year, Chris Watts made headlines for confessing to the murder of his pregnant wife and their two daughters, and now, we get a different perspective of how it all unfolded in a brand-new Lifetime movie. The trailer for Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer has arrived, and it looks like it's definitely going to be a juicy one.
The trailer shows Chris Watts being questioned by investigators, along with flashbacks he's having of his life with his wife.
The trailer goes on to show more of the investigation as Chris seemingly gets closer to making his confession.
By the end of the trailer, Chris appears to be finally making his confession.
Here's the trailer in full:
Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer is set to debut on Lifetime on January 25, with a documentary called Beyond the Headlines: The Watts Family Tragedy airing immediately after on the network.
The wait is almost over, and soon, we'll have the chance to look at this difficult case yet another way.
