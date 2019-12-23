Friend Accused of Kidnapping Mom's Baby Before Her Murder 'Struggled' Breastfeeding Newborn

The mom was last seen after dropping her 6-year-old son off at elementary school and attending a book fair.

Broussard's fiancé says he received a text from Broussard sharing some books she purchased at the book fair, and all seemed to be well. But when he returned home from work that afternoon, both the mom, 33, and their 2-week-old daughter, Margo, were missing.

Shane claimed that besides Broussard's cell phone, everything in the home was in place, exactly as it should be. It was clear, however, that something was seriously wrong.