Friend Accused of Kidnapping Mom's Baby Before Her Murder 'Struggled' Breastfeeding Newborn

When Heidi Broussard and her infant daughter mysteriously vanished on December 12, family and friends were at a loss as to what could have happened to her. Some hinted it could have been Broussard's fiancé, Shane Carey, who has been accused of being abusive in the past. Just one week after her disappearance, the Texas mom was found dead in the trunk of a car belonging to her close friend Magen Fieramusca. And inside Fieramusca's home, police found a baby girl -- an infant she insisted was her own but was later found to be Broussard's. In the days since, more disturbing details have continued to leak out about the shocking twist at the center of this story.
-
Fieramusca has not been charged with her friend's murder, but she is being held on charges of two counts of kidnapping and tampering with a corpse.
More charges could be coming for Fieramusca, according to CBS News. In the meantime, police are trying to get to the bottom of the mysterious case, which began unfolding the morning of December 12, to determine who exactly killed Broussard.
-
The mom was last seen after dropping her 6-year-old son off at elementary school and attending a book fair.
Broussard's fiancé says he received a text from Broussard sharing some books she purchased at the book fair, and all seemed to be well. But when he returned home from work that afternoon, both the mom, 33, and their 2-week-old daughter, Margo, were missing.
Shane claimed that besides Broussard's cell phone, everything in the home was in place, exactly as it should be. It was clear, however, that something was seriously wrong.
-
-
After an autopsy Friday, a medical examiner found that Broussard died from ligature strangulation and ruled her death a homicide.
Police did not say what led them to search Fieramusca's home and noted that DNA test results are still needed to confirm Margot's identity. It's strongly believed, however, that the child is Broussard's.
Fieramusca and Broussard have reportedly been friends for more than 20 years, after meeting as young girls at a church camp, KHOU11 reported. According to the Daily Mail, Broussard even "praised" her friend on social media in recent months, and allowed her in the delivery room during Margot's birth.
But it's believed that throughout Broussard's pregnancy, Fieramusca was faking her own -- even claiming to have a due date of December 1.
-
Many people close to the case have admitted to feeling stunned by the news that Fieramusca could have anything to do with it.
Tim Miller, who owns Texas Equusearch -- a search party operation that organized efforts to look for Broussard -- told KHOU 11 that he spoke with Fieramusca and thought she was nothing more than a concerned friend. In fact, he said Fieramusca told him she last spoke with Broussard the morning she disappeared, and admitted that she was having trouble breastfeeding.
“There was not a single indication she had anything to do with it,” Miller emphasized. “She said ‘Mr. Miller thank you for what you’re doing.’ She says ‘I’m going to keep talking to people and everything and if I come up with anything, is it OK if I call you?'"
-
-
Another friend, Caressa Nolte, was also blindsided by the news.
Nolte called into a true crime podcast last week shortly before Fieramusca was arrested, when she heard reports that cops had descended upon an address in Houston. Speaking with hosts from Jay 4 Justice, Nolte said she recognized the home as one belonging to Fieramusca, and couldn't believe the woman was involved.
“I talked to Magen every day,” Nolte told the hosts. “She’s been like sick over this. She just had a baby and she's breastfeeding ... "
That last detail seemed to intrigue the podcast hosts, who probed further about the baby girl. Nolte shared that Fieramusca claimed to have recently gave birth at a birthing center to an infant named Luna Mae, who was no more than 15 or 16 days old -- coincidentally the approximate age of Margot.
Soon after, Fieramusca was arrested, and police revealed that "Luna" was likely Broussard's baby. For now, the infant is in the care of Child Protective Services until her official identity can be confirmed. A memorial service for Broussard was held Monday.
Share this Story